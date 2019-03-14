NAB Show and Citizine Announce 2019 Travel Video Award Nominees

NAB
Show and Citizine
Networks, Inc. announced today the nominees for the second annual Travel
Video Awards (TVAs). The awards honor innovative and inspiring
travel videos released in 2018 by independent filmmakers, the travel
industry, media companies, lifestyle brands, and others. Winners will
be presented during a ceremony on Tuesday, April 9 as part of the 2019
NAB Show in Las Vegas.
“We’re incredibly excited about the growth of the TVAs given that video
submissions grew more than 120 percent from last year to several
hundreds, and countries represented increased to almost 50. The quality
of these videos along with the brands and creators being represented are
a statement to the breadth of creativity from across the globe,” said
Philip DeBevoise, CEO and Founder of Citizine.
The winner for each of the 10 categories of the Travel Video Awards, as
well as the Nomad Award for the best video across the Independent track,
will be selected by Citizine. Public voting for the two Audience Award
categories — Best Overall Independent Travel Video and Best Overall
Industry Travel Video — is available here
until April 3. All winners will be announced at the Travel Video Awards
ceremony on April 9.
The nominees include:
INDEPENDENT TRACK
Best Wanderlust Video
- Adrift In Hong Kong (Merrick Winter)
-
Essence of Vietnam (Marta Trela)
- Boyfriends In London (Norman
Ofstead)
- seoul_wave (Brandon Li)
Best Hosted Video
- 9 Must-Eat Restaurants in Tokyo, Japan
(Watch This Before You Go) (William Tang)
- Animals We love -
Turtle Miracle (Alana Nichols, Aurora Digital Media Co. Ltd.)
-
Monaco: The Richest Country in the World (Marko & Alex Ayling,
Vagabrothers)
- Whang-Od Headhunter Tattoo...Gone Wild? (Michael
Corey, Fearless & Far)
Best Documentary
- The Amsterdam T-Shirt Project (Matthew
Donahue & Joshua Lightle)
- Borneo Death Blow (Raphael Treza)
-
Happy Animals (MEL Films)
- Riding Faith - The story of Roei Sadan
(Dan Lior)
Best Travel Series
- A Journey In Japan (Karl Watson)
-
The Heart of Belgium (Peter Bragiel)
- Kalasha, the Most Beautiful
(Junaid Syed)
- Turkey Travel Vlogs (Flying The Nest)
INDUSTRY TRACK
Best Video by a Cruise or Airline
- Don't go to Lebanon
(Aigle Azur, Tolt Productions)
- North Pole: At the Top of the
World (Quark Expeditions, Fokus Productions)
- Rhapsody Remastered
- Charlotte De Santos (United Airlines, 360i)
- Socorro Vortex -
Perfection Takes Time (Pelagic Fleet, Studio Black Tomato)
Best Video by a Hospitality Brand
- The Art of Gastronomy-
From Garden to Plate (Belmond, Studio Black Tomato)
- Dancing
Through The Waters (Marriott International, NBTV Studios)
- Oyster
Slurp (Presidente Intercontinental Mexico City, Studio Jungla)
-
The Retreat at Blue Lagoon - A New Day Dawns (Retreat at Blue Lagoon,
Wagstaff Worldwide)
Best Video by a Tourism Organization
- Attaché - Zagreb
Travel Guide (Croatia National Tourism Office, Alex Hunter)
- A
Brief History of Acadians in Nova Scotia (And Their Food) As Told by
Simon Thibault (Nova Scotia, Daniel Klein)
- Souvenirs De Paris
(Centre Pompidou, Agence Marcel)
- The Trad Music Revival (Contiki)
Best Video by a Media Company
- New Orleans at 300: A Warm
Welcome And Food Will Follow (CNN Travel, Channon Hodge, Joshua Sarlo
and Alice Yu)
- Samantha Brown's Places to Love - Xi'an, China
(WETA/American Public Television, Samantha Brown Media)
-
Traditional Gullah Oyster Roast (Food Network, Lazarus Lynch)
-
Travel Series: China (El Paìs, Enrique Garde Rojas)
Best Video by a Lifestyle Brand
- The Hong Kong Tram (Hong
Kong Tramways, Brandon Li)
- The Land of Land Rovers (Jaguar Land
Rover, Spark44)
- Peru & Bolivia | Road to the Sky (Olympus Camera,
Tobi Schnorpfeil)
- Ski Photographer (DPS Skis, Dan Benshoff)
Best Advertisement
- Be Intrepid (Intrepid Travel, Betty
Wants In/Ben McNamara)
- La Mer Tokyo (La Mer, Ace Norton)
-
Never Still by RIMOWA (RIMOWA, I Am Here)
- Tourism Australia
Dundee (Tourism Australia, Droga5)
About the Travel Video Awards (TVAs)
Launched in 2018, the Travel Video Awards (TVAs) honors innovative and
inspiring travel videos released by independent filmmakers, the travel
industry, media companies, lifestyle brands, and others. In addition to
the yearly Awards, the TVAs have expanded its programming to include Spotlight,
a monthly newsletter featuring interviews with the creators, brands and
agencies behind the latest branded travel videos and ads; and the launch
of TVAdb,
a curated database of high-quality travel videos from around the world
that can be filtered by destination, filmmakers, and brands making it a
valuable resource for travel industry professionals who wants to see the
best travel videos, as well as discover new talent and review the work
of peers in the industry.
About Citizine Networks, Inc.
Citizine Networks, Inc. (www.citizine.tv)
is a global lifestyle and travel platform targeting urban citizens.
Citizine has developed a proprietary video “tagging” technology that
enables content creators to “tag” their videos and enable viewers to
transact off the content (research destinations, build and share
personal travel profiles, etc.) In addition, Citizine’s branded content
studio works with travel and lifestyle brands to create compelling
programs targeting audiences across the globe.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's
largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence
of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees
from 165 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate
marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and
fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption,
across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where
global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting
ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy
association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and
television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs.
Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to
best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new
opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
