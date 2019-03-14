NAB Show and Citizine Announce 2019 Travel Video Award Nominees

-- Audience voting now open --

NAB Show and Citizine Networks, Inc. announced today the nominees for the second annual Travel Video Awards (TVAs). The awards honor innovative and inspiring travel videos released in 2018 by independent filmmakers, the travel industry, media companies, lifestyle brands, and others. Winners will be presented during a ceremony on Tuesday, April 9 as part of the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

“We’re incredibly excited about the growth of the TVAs given that video submissions grew more than 120 percent from last year to several hundreds, and countries represented increased to almost 50. The quality of these videos along with the brands and creators being represented are a statement to the breadth of creativity from across the globe,” said Philip DeBevoise, CEO and Founder of Citizine.

The winner for each of the 10 categories of the Travel Video Awards, as well as the Nomad Award for the best video across the Independent track, will be selected by Citizine. Public voting for the two Audience Award categories — Best Overall Independent Travel Video and Best Overall Industry Travel Video — is available here until April 3. All winners will be announced at the Travel Video Awards ceremony on April 9.

The nominees include:

INDEPENDENT TRACK

Best Wanderlust Video

- Adrift In Hong Kong (Merrick Winter)

- Essence of Vietnam (Marta Trela)

- Boyfriends In London (Norman Ofstead)

- seoul_wave (Brandon Li)

Best Hosted Video

- 9 Must-Eat Restaurants in Tokyo, Japan (Watch This Before You Go) (William Tang)

- Animals We love - Turtle Miracle (Alana Nichols, Aurora Digital Media Co. Ltd.)

- Monaco: The Richest Country in the World (Marko & Alex Ayling, Vagabrothers)

- Whang-Od Headhunter Tattoo...Gone Wild? (Michael Corey, Fearless & Far)

Best Documentary

- The Amsterdam T-Shirt Project (Matthew Donahue & Joshua Lightle)

- Borneo Death Blow (Raphael Treza)

- Happy Animals (MEL Films)

- Riding Faith - The story of Roei Sadan (Dan Lior)

Best Travel Series

- A Journey In Japan (Karl Watson)

- The Heart of Belgium (Peter Bragiel)

- Kalasha, the Most Beautiful (Junaid Syed)

- Turkey Travel Vlogs (Flying The Nest)

INDUSTRY TRACK

Best Video by a Cruise or Airline

- Don't go to Lebanon (Aigle Azur, Tolt Productions)

- North Pole: At the Top of the World (Quark Expeditions, Fokus Productions)

- Rhapsody Remastered - Charlotte De Santos (United Airlines, 360i)

- Socorro Vortex - Perfection Takes Time (Pelagic Fleet, Studio Black Tomato)

Best Video by a Hospitality Brand

- The Art of Gastronomy- From Garden to Plate (Belmond, Studio Black Tomato)

- Dancing Through The Waters (Marriott International, NBTV Studios)

- Oyster Slurp (Presidente Intercontinental Mexico City, Studio Jungla)

- The Retreat at Blue Lagoon - A New Day Dawns (Retreat at Blue Lagoon, Wagstaff Worldwide)

Best Video by a Tourism Organization

- Attaché - Zagreb Travel Guide (Croatia National Tourism Office, Alex Hunter)

- A Brief History of Acadians in Nova Scotia (And Their Food) As Told by Simon Thibault (Nova Scotia, Daniel Klein)

- Souvenirs De Paris (Centre Pompidou, Agence Marcel)

- The Trad Music Revival (Contiki)

Best Video by a Media Company

- New Orleans at 300: A Warm Welcome And Food Will Follow (CNN Travel, Channon Hodge, Joshua Sarlo and Alice Yu)

- Samantha Brown's Places to Love - Xi'an, China (WETA/American Public Television, Samantha Brown Media)

- Traditional Gullah Oyster Roast (Food Network, Lazarus Lynch)

- Travel Series: China (El Paìs, Enrique Garde Rojas)

Best Video by a Lifestyle Brand

- The Hong Kong Tram (Hong Kong Tramways, Brandon Li)

- The Land of Land Rovers (Jaguar Land Rover, Spark44)

- Peru & Bolivia | Road to the Sky (Olympus Camera, Tobi Schnorpfeil)

- Ski Photographer (DPS Skis, Dan Benshoff)

Best Advertisement

- Be Intrepid (Intrepid Travel, Betty Wants In/Ben McNamara)

- La Mer Tokyo (La Mer, Ace Norton)

- Never Still by RIMOWA (RIMOWA, I Am Here)

- Tourism Australia Dundee (Tourism Australia, Droga5)

Join the conversation on social media with #2019TVAs and be sure to follow the Travel Video Awards on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FREE NAB Show press registration is available here.

About the Travel Video Awards (TVAs)

Launched in 2018, the Travel Video Awards (TVAs) honors innovative and inspiring travel videos released by independent filmmakers, the travel industry, media companies, lifestyle brands, and others. In addition to the yearly Awards, the TVAs have expanded its programming to include Spotlight, a monthly newsletter featuring interviews with the creators, brands and agencies behind the latest branded travel videos and ads; and the launch of TVAdb, a curated database of high-quality travel videos from around the world that can be filtered by destination, filmmakers, and brands making it a valuable resource for travel industry professionals who wants to see the best travel videos, as well as discover new talent and review the work of peers in the industry.

About Citizine Networks, Inc.

Citizine Networks, Inc. (www.citizine.tv) is a global lifestyle and travel platform targeting urban citizens. Citizine has developed a proprietary video “tagging” technology that enables content creators to “tag” their videos and enable viewers to transact off the content (research destinations, build and share personal travel profiles, etc.) In addition, Citizine’s branded content studio works with travel and lifestyle brands to create compelling programs targeting audiences across the globe.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees from 165 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005668/en/