NAB Show to Explore Artemis Lunar Exploration Program with NASA Administrator

02/18/2020 | 03:16pm EST

-- Main stage session highlights NASA plans to use advanced media technology to broadcast Artemis missions --

NAB Show has confirmed NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine as a featured speaker for a NAB Show Main Stage session on Monday, April 20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The session will focus on the use of advanced media technology in documenting NASA’s Artemis program, targeting a return to the Moon by 2024, sustainable exploration by 2028 and preparing for human exploration of Mars in the 2030s.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218006016/en/

The Artemis program includes plans for robotic and human scientific research of the lunar surface and observations of the solar system that can only be performed beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. Paramount to the missions will be documenting human expeditions for the world to see, including the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024.

“When we return to the Moon, the camera is the mission,” said Bridenstine. “Through advances in media technology, we look forward to sharing this incredible endeavor with the world using modern audio and video capabilities and distributing the content across an array of platforms.”

Bridenstine was nominated by the President, confirmed by the U.S. Senate and sworn in as NASA’s 13th administrator on April 23, 2018. The Administrator serves as NASA's chief executive officer, responsible for leading NASA in its mission to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity. This leadership requires articulating the agency's vision, setting its programmatic and budget priorities and internal policies, and assessing agency performance.

Before joining NASA, Bridenstine served in the U.S. Congress, representing Oklahoma’s First Congressional District, serving on the Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee. Bridenstine’s career in federal service began in the U.S. Navy, flying the E-2C Hawkeye off the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 18-22, 2020, in Las Vegas is the world's largest convention encompassing media, entertainment and technology. With more than 90,000 attendees from 160 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.


© Business Wire 2020
