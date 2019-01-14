Log in
NAB Show to Launch 'Product of the Year' Awards

01/14/2019 | 10:57am EST

-- Exhibitor awards program to recognize breakthrough products in multiple categories --

NAB Show will debut a new Product of the Year awards program for 2019 NAB Show exhibitors. The awards will recognize the most significant and promising new products and technologies on the Show floor. NAB Show, the world’s largest convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology, takes place April 6–11 (exhibits April 8-11) in Las Vegas.

NAB Show Product of the Year awards will be selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced at a reception at the Westgate on April 10. To be eligible for an award, nominated products and technologies must be on display at the 2019 NAB Show for the first time and available for delivery in calendar year 2019.

“NAB Show has always been the premier launch pad for new products that sit at the intersection of media, entertainment and technology,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “Given today’s rapid pace of change, it is an ideal time to create the first official show awards that recognize innovative new products.”

Product categories for the awards program are as follows:

  • AI/Machine Learning
  • Asset Management, Automation, Playout
  • Audio Production, Processing and Networking
  • Cameras, Camera Support and Accessories
  • Cloud Computing and Virtualization
  • Display Systems/Digital Signage
  • Graphics, Editing, VXF, Switchers
  • Hardware Infrastructure
  • IT Networking/Infrastructure & Security
  • Lighting
  • OTT/IPTV/Streaming/Connected TV
  • Radio
  • Remote Production
  • Storage
  • Video Transport

NAB Show will begin accepting nominations on February 1 at nabshow.com for the 2019 Product of the Year awards. For more information, exhibitors can email Melissa Kittson or call 202-429-3924.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees from 165 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.


© Business Wire 2019
