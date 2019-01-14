NAB Show to Launch 'Product of the Year' Awards

NAB Show will debut a new Product of the Year awards program for 2019
NAB Show exhibitors. The awards will recognize the most significant and
promising new products and technologies on the Show floor. NAB
Show, the world’s largest convention encompassing the convergence of
media, entertainment and technology, takes place April 6–11 (exhibits
April 8-11) in Las Vegas.
NAB Show Product of the Year awards will be selected by a panel of
industry experts in 15 categories and announced at a reception at the
Westgate on April 10. To be eligible for an award, nominated products
and technologies must be on display at the 2019 NAB Show for the first
time and available for delivery in calendar year 2019.
“NAB Show has always been the premier launch pad for new products that
sit at the intersection of media, entertainment and technology,” said
NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations
Chris Brown. “Given today’s rapid pace of change, it is an ideal time to
create the first official show awards that recognize innovative new
products.”
Product categories for the awards program are as follows:
-
AI/Machine Learning
-
Asset Management, Automation, Playout
-
Audio Production, Processing and Networking
-
Cameras, Camera Support and Accessories
-
Cloud Computing and Virtualization
-
Display Systems/Digital Signage
-
Graphics, Editing, VXF, Switchers
-
Hardware Infrastructure
-
IT Networking/Infrastructure & Security
-
Lighting
-
OTT/IPTV/Streaming/Connected TV
-
Radio
-
Remote Production
-
Storage
-
Video Transport
NAB Show will begin accepting nominations on February 1 at nabshow.com
for the 2019 Product of the Year awards. For more information,
exhibitors can email Melissa Kittson
or call 202-429-3924.
FREE NAB Show press registration is available here.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's
largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence
of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees
from 165 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate
marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and
fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption,
across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where
global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting
ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy
association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and
television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs.
Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to
best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new
opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
