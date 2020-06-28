Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NAB taps Canada-based bank executive to lead business & private banking division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 11:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of National Australia Bank is displayed outside the firm's headquarters in central Sydney

National Australia Bank, the country's third largest lender, on Monday named Canada-based banking executive Andrew Irvine to head its business & private banking division as the industry grapples with slowing revenues in a coronavirus-hit economy.

Irvine takes the helm as businesses and individuals struggle to pay back loans amid the health crisis with the lender earlier this month stating it is prepared to deny any more loans to customers who cannot repay.

Irvine, who is set to relocate to Melbourne and start at NAB on Sept. 1, was the head of the Canadian business banking division of Bank of Montreal, where he has worked in different executive roles since 2008.

He takes over after Anthony Healy resigned from his role as the chief customer officer for business and private banking in April. The move also follows the appointment of Rachel Slade as group executive for personal banking in April.

(This story corrects typographical error in headline.)

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.13% 0.68682 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
BANK OF MONTREAL -4.08% 70.74 Delayed Quote.-29.71%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 2.74% 18.4 End-of-day quote.-25.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:50aLEGAL DEADLINE ALERT—The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds GRPN, LOPE, R and WFC Shareholders of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
12:49aNissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn
RE
12:46aCARBIOS : Begins Construction on Industrial Demonstration Plant in Final Step to Commercializing Its PET Recycling Technology
BU
12:43aOasis Statement on Fujitec 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting Results
BU
12:38aURGENT : Toyota's global output plunges record 54.4% in May on virus
AQ
12:37aALLIANZ : South Korea Pension Signs $2.3 Billion Joint Venture With Allianz for Real-Estate Investment
DJ
12:32aAVITA MEDICAL LIMITED : Implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement to Redomicile from Australia to the United States of America
BU
12:30aADO PROPERTIES S.A. : ADO Properties S.A. exercises call option to acquire control of Consus Real Estate AG, continues to pursue rights issue and plans voluntary public tender offer for minority shareholders of Consus Real Estate AG
EQ
12:25aITC : 4Q Net Profit Rose 9.1% on Lower Tax Expenses
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
2EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
3PEPSICO, INC. : Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott, FOX Business Network reports
4FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATI : FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Record Result for Fisher & Paykel Healthca..
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : SoftBank to repurchase $1.9 billion of corporate bonds
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group