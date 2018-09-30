NACD Honors Corporate Boards at NACD NXT Gala Who Have Leveraged Diversity and Innovation to Create Long-Term Value

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 19,000 corporate board members, today announced the winners of its inaugural NACD NXT Recognition Awards, chosen from over 25 boards nominated for excellence in harnessing board diversity and innovation as a strategy for building long-term value for their companies.



The winners are:

Large Cap: Newmont Mining Company – this gold and copper producer was chosen for its superior articulation of its values and the achievement of a wide-ranging diversity and inclusion program from the board level through its global corporate operation that includes metrics and goals for compensation, business resource groups, formal reporting and engagement, and an imaginative board people policy, all of which make it a standout in its industry.



– this gold and copper producer was chosen for its superior articulation of its values and the achievement of a wide-ranging diversity and inclusion program from the board level through its global corporate operation that includes metrics and goals for compensation, business resource groups, formal reporting and engagement, and an imaginative board people policy, all of which make it a standout in its industry. Mid Cap: Foot Locker – this 100-year-old specialty athletic retailer was chosen for its devotion to diversity and inclusion which is clearly systemic and strategic for the board, management, and operations. As per their proxy statement, Foot Locker believes that diversity of gender, race, ethnicity, age, viewpoints and experiences is in the best interest of their company, shareholders, and other stakeholders – and a winning strategy against a backdrop of a disruptive retail environment.



– this 100-year-old specialty athletic retailer was chosen for its devotion to diversity and inclusion which is clearly systemic and strategic for the board, management, and operations. As per their proxy statement, Foot Locker believes that diversity of gender, race, ethnicity, age, viewpoints and experiences is in the best interest of their company, shareholders, and other stakeholders – and a winning strategy against a backdrop of a disruptive retail environment. Small Cap: TrueBlue – this provider of specialized workforce solutions was chosen for having a truly broad definition of diversity and for leveraging cutting edge tactics to intentionally diversify its work force with a goal of empowering workers, enabling the less advantaged worker and addressing disruption. True Blue’s efforts began at the board level, but extend to the C-Suite and throughout every level of hiring. True Blue accomplished a total transformation and in their own words, are “healthier today because the board had the foresight and commitment to diversify.”



– this provider of specialized workforce solutions was chosen for having a truly broad definition of diversity and for leveraging cutting edge tactics to intentionally diversify its work force with a goal of empowering workers, enabling the less advantaged worker and addressing disruption. True Blue’s efforts began at the board level, but extend to the C-Suite and throughout every level of hiring. True Blue accomplished a total transformation and in their own words, are “healthier today because the board had the foresight and commitment to diversify.” Private: Liberty Mutual Insurance – this global insurer was chosen for its high-level understanding and long-term commitment to diversity, both of which make them a role model for companies seeking to leverage diversity and inclusion to compete in an industry beset with disruption. Liberty Mutual Insurance is an excellent example of a company in a highly regulated business sector that has the business results to demonstrate the value of diversity.

The inaugural NACD NXT Recognition Gala & Awards Ceremony was held at the NACD Global Board Leaders’ Summit on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at the Marriott Marquis, in Washington, D.C. The gala served as the formal announcement and kick-off of NACD NXT, a multi-year initiative to equip board directors to better navigate the rapidly changing business environment and challenges of the future. In addition to the awards, the initiative will provide case studies and practical tools to help directors and boards lead with confidence, and help prepare the next generation of board leaders through scholarship and education.

“On behalf of NACD and our selection committee, I want to congratulate these standout boards for their vision and commitment to diversity and innovation,” said Peter R. Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. “Showcasing high achieving and visionary boards is a key element in our effort to guide boards through a turbulent business environment to a successful future.”

