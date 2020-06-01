NACD North Texas : Announces New Chapter Officers and Board Members for 2020-2021

The NACD North Texas Chapter, the advocate for the profession of directorship, today announced the election of new officers and board members for 2020–2021.

The officers include Peggy Vaughan, who will serve as chair. Vaughan currently serves as board director for MoneyGram and the American Productivity and Quality Center. She is a member of the Women’s Initiative Policy Advisory Council for the George W. Bush Institute. Jim Skinner will serve as vice chair. He serves on the boards of directors of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. and Hudson Group. Billie Williamson will serve as treasurer. Williamson is on the boards of directors of Pentair Ltd., CSRA Inc., and Energy Future Holdings Corp. Todd Murray will serve as secretary. Murray focuses his practice on securities litigation, director and officer fiduciary duty and corporate governance disputes, litigation involving complex accounting and financial issues, and energy-related matters.

The new board members include Cynthia Pharr Lee, Derek McClain, Tracey Doi, and Diana Peninger. Lee is currently the chair of Dala Communications and serves on the board of Lightstone and Auto Club Enterprises. She is a member of the Audit Committee at Auto Club Enterprises and Lightstone REIT V and is an NACD Board Leadership Fellow. Previously, she served on the board of Darling Ingredients and CEC Entertainment. McClain currently serves on the board of Mutual of Omaha where he is chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Governance Committee. He also serves on the board of the McShane Companies and was general counsel and CFO at Trammel Crow prior to its acquisition by CBRE.

Doi is currently on the board of City National Bank where she chairs the Audit Committee and is a member of the Risk Committee. She is CFO and group vice president of Toyota North America. Peninger serves on the public company board of LSB Industries and Rogers Group Inc., the largest privately owned aggregate company in the United States. She is the chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit Committees for both companies. She is the founder and CEO of Geneva Lake Partners and has extensive executive experience in the chemicals industry. She is also an NACD Board Leadership Fellow.

NACD North Texas board members also include Renee Arrington, Bill Buechele, Marsha Cameron, Margot Lebenberg Carter, Bill Cron, Bella Goren, Lou Grabowsky, Ray Hemmig, Craig Jimenez, Yon Jorden, Mark King, Selena La Croix, Tom Leppert, Maribess Miller, Pat Priest, Don Robillard Jr., and Mark Sinclair.

“We have a great team of chapter board members and sponsor advisory members whose wealth of knowledge and experience will advance our mission of promoting board excellence to more than 900 corporate directors who are members of NACD North Texas,” Vaughan remarked.

About NACD North Texas

NACD North Texas provides a forum for NACD members to exchange knowledge and discuss leading boardroom practices in the Dallas and Ft. Worth area. NACD's 20+ chapters enhance the value of NACD membership by providing directors with a forum to address governance challenges in order to elevate their board’s performance. Members enjoy peer-to-peer dialogue about critical boardroom issues such as cyber risk, CEO succession planning, activism, and leadership. To learn more about NACD North Texas, please visit northtexas.NACDonline.org.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for board leadership for more than 40 years.

To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org. To become an NACD member, please contact us at Join@NACDonline.org or 571-367-3708. If you are already a member, contact your NACD Membership Advisor at MembershipAdvisor@NACDonline.org to ensure that you are receiving the best value from your membership.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005744/en/