Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NACD Opens Call for Nominations for Boards of Directors That Are Leveraging Diversity and Inclusion to Drive Innovation and Long-Term Value

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 09:02am EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 corporate board members, today announced its second annual call for nominations has opened to recognize boards that have made transformative efforts in the areas of diversity and inclusion. 

This opportunity is part of NACD NXT™, a multiyear initiative in collaboration with Deloitte, to highlight breakthrough board practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion to ultimately foster long-term value creation.

“NACD's NXT initiative recognizes boards that are leading in the areas of diversity and inclusion,” said Peter R. Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. “These boards can serve as shining examples of how to achieve innovation and long-term value in part by embracing diversity.”

Nominations can be submitted for five categories of boards:

  1. Large-cap
  2. Mid-cap
  3. Small- / Nano- / Micro-cap
  4. Private—Large > $500 million and Small < $500 million
  5. Nonprofit

Each nomination will be evaluated by an independent selection committee of leading corporate directors and executives with diverse skills, experiences, and insights, and the winners will be announced publicly during the NACD NXT Recognition Gala on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC, during NACD’s annual Global Board Leaders’ Summit.

Nominations should demonstrate how the nominated board defined, developed, and achieved board diversity and should specifically address how the nominated board

  • defines and measures the success of its diversity and inclusion objectives;
  • ensures the board becomes and remains fit for purpose in overseeing these issues;
  • informs its oversight of diversity and inclusion;
  • makes certain diversity and inclusion initiatives permeate through the company at the board, management, and outside-community levels;
  • demonstrates how diversity and inclusion efforts spurred innovation at the company; and
  • can demonstrate business results, either qualitatively or quantitatively, as a result of these initiatives.

In 2018, these were the inaugural NACD NXT winners:

  • Newmont Mining Company (large-cap)
  • Foot Locker (mid-cap)
  • TrueBlue (small cap)
  • Liberty Mutual Insurance (private)

Visit NACD NXT Nominations for submission guidelines. Self-nominations are encouraged, and there is no fee to nominate a board. NACD membership is not required to nominate a board or to be nominated for recognition.

Click here to nominate boards that have driven innovation and created long-term stakeholder value by bringing a greater variety of diverse perspectives into the boardroom.

The deadline for nominations is March 18, 2019.

For more information, visit www.NACDonline.org/NACDNXTnominations.

Click here for more information about the 2018, inaugural NACD NXT winners.

About NACD
The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.

Contact:
Susan Oliver
susanboliver@gmail.com
703-216-4078

NACD Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:14aFLOQAST : Close Management Software Turbocharges WP Engine's Accounting Team Growth
BU
09:14aPROSPECT CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:14aTNS Expands its Secure Cloud Connect Service with Connectivity to Azure
BU
09:14aThomas Walsh Joins Freshfields' International Arbitration Team in New York
BU
09:14aKUGLER VISION : Joins the AcuFocus IC-8® Lens Clinical Study for Patients with Cataracts
BU
09:14aBLUE HEXAGON : Announces Industry's First Real-Time, Deep Learning Platform for Network Threat Protection
BU
09:14aPROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Acquires This Is L., One of the Fastest Growing Feminine Care Brands in the U.S.
BU
09:13aIMAGINATION PARK TECHNOLOGIES : Adds Former Major League Baseball Chief Financial Officer
AQ
09:13aRYANAIR : Jan Traffic Grows 11% To 10.3m Customers
AQ
09:13aSECTION PARTNERS : Raises $74 Million for Fund III
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
4ENQUEST PLC : ENQUEST : Operations update
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : Panasonic shares plunge after profit warning, Tesla's Maxwell deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.