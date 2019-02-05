NACD Opens Call for Nominations for Boards of Directors That Are Leveraging Diversity and Inclusion to Drive Innovation and Long-Term Value

WASHINGTON, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 corporate board members, today announced its second annual call for nominations has opened to recognize boards that have made transformative efforts in the areas of diversity and inclusion.



This opportunity is part of NACD NXT ™, a multiyear initiative in collaboration with Deloitte, to highlight breakthrough board practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion to ultimately foster long-term value creation.

“NACD's NXT initiative recognizes boards that are leading in the areas of diversity and inclusion,” said Peter R. Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. “These boards can serve as shining examples of how to achieve innovation and long-term value in part by embracing diversity.”

Nominations can be submitted for five categories of boards:

Large-cap Mid-cap Small- / Nano- / Micro-cap Private—Large > $500 million and Small < $500 million Nonprofit

Each nomination will be evaluated by an independent selection committee of leading corporate directors and executives with diverse skills, experiences, and insights, and the winners will be announced publicly during the NACD NXT Recognition Gala on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC, during NACD’s annual Global Board Leaders’ Summit .

Nominations should demonstrate how the nominated board defined, developed, and achieved board diversity and should specifically address how the nominated board

defines and measures the success of its diversity and inclusion objectives;

ensures the board becomes and remains fit for purpose in overseeing these issues;

informs its oversight of diversity and inclusion;

makes certain diversity and inclusion initiatives permeate through the company at the board, management, and outside-community levels;

demonstrates how diversity and inclusion efforts spurred innovation at the company; and

can demonstrate business results, either qualitatively or quantitatively, as a result of these initiatives.

In 2018, these were the inaugural NACD NXT winners :

Newmont Mining Company (large-cap)

Foot Locker (mid-cap)

TrueBlue (small cap)

Liberty Mutual Insurance (private)

Visit NACD NXT Nominations for submission guidelines. Self-nominations are encouraged, and there is no fee to nominate a board. NACD membership is not required to nominate a board or to be nominated for recognition.

Click here to nominate boards that have driven innovation and created long-term stakeholder value by bringing a greater variety of diverse perspectives into the boardroom.

The deadline for nominations is March 18, 2019.

For more information, visit www.NACDonline.org/NACDNXTnominations .

Click here for more information about the 2018, inaugural NACD NXT winners.

