NACD Opens Call for Nominations for Boards of Directors That Are Leveraging Diversity and Inclusion to Drive Innovation and Long-Term Value

07/30/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 21,000 corporate board members, today announced its third annual call for nominations for the NACD NXT™ Awards, that recognize boards that have made transformative efforts in the areas of diversity and inclusion. 

This opportunity is part of NACD NXT, a multiyear initiative—in collaboration with Deloitte—to highlight breakthrough board practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion and ultimately foster long-term value creation.

“The governance community recognizes the importance of board diversity to company culture, performance, and social impact,” said Peter R. Gleason, CEO of NACD. “NACD NXT is an especially valuable initiative because it spotlights with specificity just how select boards have diversified intentionally and successfully—and how such changes have resulted in better leadership and more positive outcomes. Each year, recipients of the NACD NXT awards offer real-world examples that other boards can look to, learn from, and be inspired by as they build their own momentum toward genuine, achievable diversity.”

The boards of organizations of all types can be nominated, including public companies, privately owned companies, and nonprofit organizations.

Each nomination will be evaluated by an independent selection committee of leading corporate directors comprising diverse skills, experiences, and insights, and the winners will be announced on October 13, 2020, during NACD Summit 2020. Winners will be showcased on the NACD website and featured in NACD Directorship magazine.

Nominations should detail how the nominated board’s organization demonstrates a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity (DE&I), and/or belonging based on how

  • the organization defines and measures the success of its DE&I objectives;
  • the board’s composition, culture, and practices align with the company’s DE&I objectives;
  • DE&I initiatives permeate not only the organization internally, but also external stakeholders (e.g., the company’s relationship with its supply chain, business partners, customers, and communities, etc.); and
  • DE&I efforts spurred innovation at the company.

These were the 2019 NACD NXT winners:

  • Amalgamated Bank
  • General Mills
  • GuideWell Mutual Holding
  • Novant Health
  • Ryder

Click here for more information about the 2019 NACD NXT winners.

Visit NACD NXT Awards for submission guidelines and to nominate a board. Self-nominations are encouraged, and there is no fee to nominate a board. NACD membership is not required to nominate a board or to be nominated for recognition.

The deadline for nominations is August 19, 2020.

For more information, visit www.NACDonline.org/NXT.

About NACD
The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for more than 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

Contact:
Susan Oliver
susanboliver@gmail.com
703-216-4078

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
