NACIN Bengaluru: Swachhta & Sustainability in Thought, Words & Action

The Minister of State (MOS) for Finance, Shri Shiv PratapShukla released here today a Documentary Film entitled 'Green Footprints on the Sands of Time'. Shri S. Ramesh Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) and other senior officials of CBIC were also present on this occasion among others. This Film which has guest appearance by actor Shri Vivek Oberoi has been directed by Shri Anwesh, an IRS officer presently posted as a Deputy Commissioner of CGST. The Film showcases the State of the Art, Environmental friendly and Sustainable Training facilities of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN), Bengaluru which echoes the green values of CBIC. NACIN, Bengaluru imparts training in matters of GST, Customs & Narcotics not only to the officers of CBIC, but also to the officers of State GST, PSU's and other stake holders.

This Film highlights not only the world class training facilities but also the commitment of CBIC towards preserving the eco-system by adopting Green Initiatives as per the highest standards of GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) and adoption of climate resilient systems. It showcases the various facilities of ModernTraining Halls, National level Video conferencing facility, ultra-modern Computer Labs, well stocked library, also a fully equipped gymnasium, indoor and outdoor sports facilities emphasizing the need for holistic development of the Officers. This film also emphasizes 'Swachchta' by putting an example of a neat and clean Green Campus.

The film which can be viewed at www.cbic.gov.in highlights the exemplary initiatives of NACIN, Bengaluru making it a Zero Garbage facility by in-house conversion of organic waste into fertilizer for self-sustained gardening using Organic waste convertor;efficient re-use of grey water using Bio Filtration Sewage Treatment Plant; the beautiful landscaping with indigenous herbal & aromatic plants in and around the Campus; efficient utilization of clean & renewable energy by way of LED lighting and Solar Roof Top Photovoltaic Plant ;providing an Efficient Envelopeto reduce heat gains and improve daylight access for reduced electricity consumption. A series of Standard Operating Protocols have already been put-in place for efficient maintenance of this Swach & Sustainable Campus with all its facilities and sends-out a powerful message of sustainable development through Green Infrastructure which needs to be emulated by all .

****

DSM/KA