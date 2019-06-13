NAFCU Services : Announces Total Expert as Preferred Partner for Marketing Compliance Software

NAFCU Services has selected Total Expert as the Preferred Partner for Marketing Compliance Software. Total Expert created and developed the only enterprise-level Marketing Operating System (MOS) built specifically for financial brands. Three panels of leading credit union CEOs carefully examined and approved Total Expert for the NAFCU Services Preferred Partnership.

Total Expert’s centralized marketing compliance solutions are critical to credit unions focused on growth strategies that are efficient, scalable, and audit-ready. Their system of record tracks all aspects of financial services marketing compliance management, empowering credit unions to quickly execute smarter, more powerful campaigns.

"We are proud to partner with Total Expert first and foremost because they are so focused on helping credit unions build strong member relationships. And their compliance tools and frameworks enable credit unions to pursue worry-free growth initiatives,” said Randy Salser, President of NAFCU Services.

“To thrive in today's market, credit unions have to transform member data into actionable insights and deploy campaigns that drive compliant engagement at scale. Credit unions have always been core to our mission, and we couldn’t be prouder to partner with NAFCU Services to help deliver more value to the industry and its membership,” said Joe Welu, CEO and Co-Founder of Total Expert.

About NAFCU Services

NAFCU Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU). For more than 40 years, NAFCU Services has been connecting credit unions with leading industry partners, delivering vetted solutions in technology, security, risk management, insurance, payments, and more. For more information, visit nafcu.org/nafcuservices and follow on Twitter @NAFCUServices.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is a fintech software pioneer of the first modern, enterprise-level Marketing Operating System (MOS) that enables financial institutions to build member relationships for life. With Total Expert, financial brands stay ahead of trends in communication, member experience, and consumer behavior—all in an efficient, controlled, and compliant environment. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

