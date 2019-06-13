NAFCU Services : Announces Total Expert as Preferred Partner for Marketing Compliance Software

NAFCU Services has selected Total Expert as the Preferred Partner for
Marketing Compliance Software. Total Expert created and developed the
only enterprise-level Marketing Operating System (MOS) built
specifically for financial brands. Three panels of leading credit union
CEOs carefully examined and approved Total Expert for the NAFCU Services
Preferred Partnership.
Total Expert’s centralized marketing compliance solutions are critical
to credit unions focused on growth strategies that are efficient,
scalable, and audit-ready. Their system of record tracks all aspects of
financial services marketing compliance management, empowering credit
unions to quickly execute smarter, more powerful campaigns.
"We are proud to partner with Total Expert first and foremost because
they are so focused on helping credit unions build strong member
relationships. And their compliance tools and frameworks enable credit
unions to pursue worry-free growth initiatives,” said Randy Salser,
President of NAFCU Services.
“To thrive in today's market, credit unions have to transform member
data into actionable insights and deploy campaigns that drive compliant
engagement at scale. Credit unions have always been core to our mission,
and we couldn’t be prouder to partner with NAFCU Services to help
deliver more value to the industry and its membership,” said Joe Welu,
CEO and Co-Founder of Total Expert.
About NAFCU Services
NAFCU Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Association
of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU). For more than 40 years,
NAFCU Services has been connecting credit unions with leading industry
partners, delivering vetted solutions in technology, security, risk
management, insurance, payments, and more. For more information, visit nafcu.org/nafcuservices and
follow on Twitter @NAFCUServices.
About Total Expert
Total Expert is a fintech software pioneer of the first modern,
enterprise-level Marketing Operating System (MOS) that enables financial
institutions to build member relationships for life. With Total Expert,
financial brands stay ahead of trends in communication, member
experience, and consumer behavior—all in an efficient, controlled, and
compliant environment. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.
