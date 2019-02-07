NAFEM Survey: Tariffs Hurting America's Foodservice Equipment Manufacturers

Tariffs on Chinese imports, along with tariffs on imported steel and
aluminum, are making it more expensive to produce the commercial
equipment and supplies that feed our troops, nourish school children,
help the sick and create family memories. According to a recent North
American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM)
survey1, tariffs are negatively impacting companies whose
products make it possible for millions of people to enjoy meals away
from home at military bases, schools, hospitals, restaurants and
elsewhere.
More than 80 percent of respondents to NAFEM’s recent survey reported
that the tariffs have negatively impacted their businesses. Specifically:
-
50 percent said tariffs on Chinese imports are impacting their ability
to compete and 53 percent said these tariffs are hurting sales;
-
56 percent said that tariffs on imported steel and aluminum have
impaired their ability to compete and 47 percent said these tariffs
are hurting sales.
The majority of NAFEM members surveyed also reported that tariffs on
Chinese imports and imported steel and aluminum are raising material
costs by anywhere from 6 to 15 percent.
“The survey clearly demonstrates that tariffs are negatively impacting
U.S. businesses, which doesn’t bode well for U.S. jobs and a strong
economy,” said NAFEM President Joe Carlson, CFSP, president, Lakeside
Manufacturing, Inc., Milwaukee, Wis. “Trade wars have no winners. Now is
the time for talks, not tariffs. We’re encouraged by recent
Congressional action to work toward a solution to unfair trade
practices. We need a solution that does not include tariffs that
ultimately hurt American workers and consumers.”
Foodservice equipment is a $13.5 billion U.S. industry. Approximately 60
percent of NAFEM members are small- to medium-size businesses – the
backbone of the American economy – employing people throughout the
country.
NAFEM is a trade association of more than 550 foodservice equipment and
supplies manufacturers providing products for food preparation, cooking,
storage and table service. For more information, visit www.nafem.org.
