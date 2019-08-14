NAFSA in St. Louis: Call for proposals

Aug. 14, 2019

NAFSA: Association of International Educators is coming to St. Louis in May 2020 and the call for proposals is open now!

Staff, faculty and students are encouraged to submit proposals to present at this premier global professional learning and networking event for all international educators and supporting organizations. Sessions should support NAFSA themes as detailed online here; interdisciplinary and multi-institutional proposals are strongly encouraged. Session proposals are due Aug. 21, and poster proposals are due Dec. 11.

This year's NAFSA conference and Expo taking place in downtown St. Louis from May 24 - May 29 at America's Center Convention Complex. This conference theme will be 'Innovate, Influence, Impact,' and will feature innovations in international education and highlight the role that the field plays in creating welcoming communities, supporting human rights, and advocating for social justice.

For more information on the proposal process, or to discuss collaborative session ideas, contact Kim McGrath, director of WINS (Webster International Network Schools). A small cohort is planning Webster University's participation in this year's conference, with details to follow regarding conference events and other ways to get involved.

