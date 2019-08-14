Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAFSA in St. Louis: Call for proposals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

Aug. 14, 2019

NAFSA: Association of International Educators is coming to St. Louis in May 2020 and the call for proposals is open now!

Staff, faculty and students are encouraged to submit proposals to present at this premier global professional learning and networking event for all international educators and supporting organizations. Sessions should support NAFSA themes as detailed online here; interdisciplinary and multi-institutional proposals are strongly encouraged. Session proposals are due Aug. 21, and poster proposals are due Dec. 11.

This year's NAFSA conference and Expo taking place in downtown St. Louis from May 24 - May 29 at America's Center Convention Complex. This conference theme will be 'Innovate, Influence, Impact,' and will feature innovations in international education and highlight the role that the field plays in creating welcoming communities, supporting human rights, and advocating for social justice.

For more information on the proposal process, or to discuss collaborative session ideas, contact Kim McGrath, director of WINS (Webster International Network Schools). A small cohort is planning Webster University's participation in this year's conference, with details to follow regarding conference events and other ways to get involved.

tags: academics, employee news, faculty, study abroad, wins, academic affairs, webster today,

Disclaimer

Webster University published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 19:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50pThe S&P 500 Tends to Rise After an Inverted Yield Curve
DJ
03:46pU.S. curve inverts for first time in 12 years; 30-year yield tumbles
RE
03:42pOil drops 3% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude stocks build
RE
03:40pSierra Nevada chooses ULA's Vulcan to launch space station supply runs
RE
03:36pOil drops 3% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude stocks build
RE
03:33pFCC chairman circulates order to approve Sprint, T-Mobile tie-up
RE
03:32pNAFSA IN ST. LOUIS : Call for proposals
PU
03:25pBOND REPORT : U.S. Treasury Yields Fall Sharply, 2-year/10-year Yield Curve Inverts, Triggering Recession Indicator
DJ
03:22pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Foreign Direct Investment in Latin America and the Caribbean Increased by 13.2% in 2018, Ending a Five-Year Downward Trend
PU
03:21pGlobal stocks, oil plunge on growing signs of global slowdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil drops 3% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude stocks build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group