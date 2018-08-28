Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAFTA Handshake: A Good Start Toward Improving Trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 11:32pm CEST

Clements: The American Farm Bureau Federation welcomed the announcement that brings the U.S., Mexico and Canada closer to updating NAFTA. Dave Salmonsen, senior director of congressional relations for AFBF, says the agreement keeps the zero-tariff status between the U.S. and Mexico.

Salmonsen: We're selling over $18 billion a year of ag commodities into the Mexican market and so we want to keep that going and we don't want to add any incentives for Mexico to buy elsewhere. That was a development we certainly wanted right from the beginning, we were saying let's do no harm, lets keep this ag relationship between the U.S. and Mexico going strong.

Clements: The framework agreement between the U.S. and Mexico provides several benefits for agriculture, many of which were included in the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations.

Salmonsen: We have some new language there on sanitary and phytosanitary standards, basically foods safety standards, making sure they're science based. We also have some new language on biotechnology, making sure approval processes are timely, including gene editing. And we also have new language on geographic indications, very important for the dairy and the meat industries. I think those are very good measures that are going to help agriculture.

Clements: Salmonsen says the U.S. still has issues to solve with Canada.

Salmonsen: For agriculture, we still have the issues on dairy and poultry and supply management. But these things have been negotiated over the last year. Canada is coming back to the negotiations now that the U.S.-Mexico part of it is moving on, so we hope this can get resolved quickly and we can move forward with a complete NAFTA product for Congress to take up next year.

Clements: Micheal Clements, Washington.

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 21:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/28U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
RE
08/28U.S. Congress skeptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
RE
08/28CITY OF BISMARK ND : Bismarck Fire Department responds to overturned fertilizer truck.
PU
08/28IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Staff Visit to Georgia
PU
08/28NEBRASKA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Visit Nebraska Corn at Husker Harvest Days!
PU
08/28CPAT CORN PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS : Trade “aid” leaves behind wounded Texas corn farmers
PU
08/28NACOGDOCHES COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : CVB Wins Big at TACVB Idea Fair
PU
08/28NEXT TRADE WAR TARGET : Cannabis Consumption Markets
PU
08/28SEN. MORAN TO PRESIDENT TRUMP : Reengage Canada in Trade Talks
PU
08/28MODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : TRAFFIC ALERT Route 76 Traffic Scheduled to Shift to New Bull Shoals Lake Bridge
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC : Revolution Lighting Technologies to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman &..
3TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who ..
4ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suf..
5NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR) : NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Qua..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.