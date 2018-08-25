Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAFTA talks held up by autos, Mexican splits on energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 12:18am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo arrives at the U.S. Trade Representative's office in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The prospect of a quick deal between Mexico and the United States retreated on Friday as disagreements over energy flared up and conflict over autos persisted in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Since talks resumed last month, U.S. and Mexican negotiators have focussed on reaching common ground but in the past few days differing views on energy policy between the outgoing and incoming Mexican administrations have put up a fresh hurdle.

Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's camp has doubts about enshrining the 2013-14 opening of the oil and gas sector enacted by current president Enrique Pena Nieto in the new pact, three sources close to the talks said.

"The energy issue is holding everything up," said one of them on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Asked this week about the energy issue, Lopez Obrador's designated trade negotiator, Jesus Seade, sought to downplay the matter, saying that while his team wanted to check the issue's "consistency with the constitution", it was not "substantive".

Lopez Obrador, a leftist, opposed Pena Nieto's energy reform, and the issue is divisive within his own camp. Business-friendly aides back greater private investment in the oil and gas sector, while more nationalist allies are against it.

Elected on July 1, Lopez Obrador takes office on Dec. 1.

Another sticking point at the talks has been new rules of origin for automobile manufacturing, which U.S. negotiators hope will bring more production to the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump prompted the NAFTA revamp over a year ago, complaining the 24-year-old trade pact has benefited Mexico to the detriment of U.S. workers and manufacturing.

Trump has threatened to withdraw from if it is not reworked to the advantage of the United States.

Industry officials have said the U.S. team had barely moved from its demands last May of a 75 percent overall regional content threshold with 40-45 percent content from high-wage zones, effectively the United States and Canada, with the only substantial change a slightly longer phase-in time.

"It seems that the issues on autos are far from being resolved," said the industry source.

Initial optimism over an imminent deal has gradually faded.

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, who on Wednesday said a bilateral breakthrough could be just "hours" away, said he and his team would stay in Washington over the weekend to keep negotiating with U.S. officials.

Asked about issues between the ingoing and outgoing governments on the energy chapter, Guajardo said: "We are working as one team, a team called Mexico, and we have to make sure that everybody feels comfortable with this agreement."

Speaking outside the offices of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Guajardo commented on the difficulty of securing a final deal: "as you know ... there are always last moment things that can come between you and your goals."

Canada has sat out the latest round of talks waiting for the Mexican and U.S. teams to work out their issues.

Asked if talks had made headway on a U.S. "sunset" proposal that could terminate NAFTA after five years, Guajardo said it was an issue that would be dealt with once Canada came back.

Canada's foreign minister Chrystia Freeland dodged questions on when she would return to talks when speaking at a steel manufacturing facility in Vancouver, but said she had been encouraged by optimistic reports from Canada's NAFTA partners.

"As I've said, it really depends on how quickly the U.S. and Mexico are able to resolve those bilateral issues," she said. "The U.S.–Mexico issues inside NAFTA are really complicated."

(Reporting by Timothy Aeppel and Sharay Angulo; Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Dave Graham in Mexico City and Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Clive McKeef)

By Timothy Aeppel and Sharay Angulo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37aY20 SUMMIT IN ARGENTINA : Youth for Social Innovation
PU
01:22aHALIFAX REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY : Fairview Area Road Closures for Wastewater System Maintenance
PU
01:17aITU INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATION UNION : EQUALS recognized in G20 Ministerial Declaration
PU
01:17aDISTRICT OF COLUMBIA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT : Draft Air Quality Permits 6688-R1 and 6689-R1 - The George Washington University
PU
01:02aALLEGHENY COUNTY PA : 08-24-18 - Evergreen Road in Ross Reopens to Traffic
PU
12:47aAMHERST EXEMPTED VILLAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT : The Diary of Anne Frank Auditions
PU
12:18aNAFTA talks held up by autos, Mexican splits on energy
RE
12:16aB21 Launches B21Life, an Interactive Community and Education App for Cryptocurrency Investors
GL
12:11aCANADA TO REJOIN NAFTA TALKS ONCE U.S., MEXICO RESOLVE BILATERAL ISSUES : Freeland
RE
08/24Financials Higher, Treasury-Yield Weakness Persists -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : Comcast to continue offering Fox's Big Ten Network
2JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD(ADR) : Jumei Reports Unaudited First Half of 2018 Financial Results
3JEDINSTVO A.D. SEVOJNO : JEDINSTVO SEVOJNO : announces RSD 2.6bn in consolidated sales for 1H 2018
4MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Springfield Makes New England Debut
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : PARK RIDGE POLICE: Offices burglarized; tires and rims stolen off car parked in driveway

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.