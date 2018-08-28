Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAHB CEO Howard: Lumber Producers Acting Like Oil Cartels of the 1970s

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 12:32am CEST

In a National Post story on how lumber tariffs are affecting U.S. and Canadian lumber producers as well as American consumers, NAHB CEO Jerry Howard said the domestic lumber industry was behaving in a manner similar to the oil cartels of the 1970s.

'We believe the lumber producers were acting not much differently than the oil cartels did back in the 1970s,' said Howard in an interview with the Canadian news outlet. 'There is just too much evidence that leads us to conclude that there was profiteering going on.'

In Buffalo, N.Y., one local home builder told the National Post the effects of these protectionist trade policies on his business have been 'crippling.'

Domestic lumber production has not kept pace with growing demand since the tariffs were enacted, and U.S. logging and sawmill employment has been relatively flat. In a normal economic scenario, tariffs coupled with a steadily growing housing recovery would encourage domestic lumber producers to ramp up production and hiring to meet a growing demand for lumber.

Susan Yurkovich, president of the B.C. Lumber Trade Council, summed up the situation precisely when she told the National Post: 'Who's really suffering is the U.S. consumer.'

View the full National Post article.

Related

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 22:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/27JEFF MERKLEY : Merkley Statement on U.S.-Mexico Preliminary NAFTA Agreement
PU
08/27IDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : U of I's proposed CAFE project finds physical site
PU
08/27AMERICAN FARM BUREAU : Trade Progress with Mexico is a Good Start
PU
08/27AFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Tariff Relief Welcome, Farmers Still Need Open Markets
PU
08/27U.S. says China's steel wheels subsidised, will impose duties on imports
RE
08/27NAHB CEO HOWARD : Lumber Producers Acting Like Oil Cartels of the 1970s
PU
08/27RISI : Asia to Drive Demand for Wood Biomass Pellets Over the Next Decade
PU
08/27CITY OF ALHAMBRA CA : Traffic Advisory for Natural Gas Pipeline Inspection
PU
08/27OAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : Council for Integral Development Hosts Dialogue on Women’s Economic Empowerment in the Americas
PU
08/27ILLINOIS SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : Growers Stress Need for Trade Not Aid
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
2TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
3ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. -..
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : and Uber Extend Collaboration to Automated Vehicle Technologies
5GETTING HIRED : Now Supports Google Cloud Talent Solution Feature, Offering New Function to Help Veterans F..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.