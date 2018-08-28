NAHB CEO Howard: Lumber Producers Acting Like Oil Cartels of the 1970s

In a National Post story on how lumber tariffs are affecting U.S. and Canadian lumber producers as well as American consumers, NAHB CEO Jerry Howard said the domestic lumber industry was behaving in a manner similar to the oil cartels of the 1970s.

'We believe the lumber producers were acting not much differently than the oil cartels did back in the 1970s,' said Howard in an interview with the Canadian news outlet. 'There is just too much evidence that leads us to conclude that there was profiteering going on.'

In Buffalo, N.Y., one local home builder told the National Post the effects of these protectionist trade policies on his business have been 'crippling.'

Domestic lumber production has not kept pace with growing demand since the tariffs were enacted, and U.S. logging and sawmill employment has been relatively flat. In a normal economic scenario, tariffs coupled with a steadily growing housing recovery would encourage domestic lumber producers to ramp up production and hiring to meet a growing demand for lumber.

Susan Yurkovich, president of the B.C. Lumber Trade Council, summed up the situation precisely when she told the National Post: 'Who's really suffering is the U.S. consumer.'

View the full National Post article.

