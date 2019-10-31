Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAHB National Association of Home Builders : 30-Year Mortgage Rate Edges Up in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 11:36am EDT

For the first time since November of last year, information compiled by Freddie Mac shows that mortgage rates increased slightly. As of end of October 2019, the 30-year FRM - Commitment rate, increased by eight basis points to 3.69 percent from 3.61 percent in September. The cycle peak was 4.87 percent in November.

As expected, The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate at the October Federal Open Market Committee meeting by a quarter percentage point, to a range of 1.50-1.75 percent for the third time in the past three months. With this move, the Fed has essentially reversed three of four rates hikes in 2018. Outlook expressed by FOMC members noted that the current stance of policy would remain appropriate so long as incoming information on the economy was consistent with the outlook. This is in line with NAHB forecast that this would be the last rate cut for 2019. Additionally, Chair Powell examined risks to the outlook, financial stability risks, inflation expectations, and the Fed's review of its monetary policy framework.

At the end of October, the 10-year Treasury rate, was at 1.70 percent. It was at 1.67 percent at the end of September. Although slightly up compared to a few weeks ago, the lower rate 10-year Treasury rate has contributed to lower mortgage interest rates in the last few weeks compared to earlier this year. The average 30-Year Fixed market rate, according to Freddie Mac, was at 3.78 percent at the end of October compared to 3.64 percent at the end of September. At the beginning of 2019, the average 30-Year Fixed market rate was 4.51 percent.

Related

Tags: FOMC, freddie mac, home mortgage, monetary policy

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 15:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:48aTC Energy's Keystone line spills about 9,120 barrels of oil in North Dakota
RE
11:48aPRIME MINISTER JÜRI RATAS : the US market is very important for Estonian entrepreneurs
PU
11:48aPRIME MINISTER : history has shown the importance of transatlantic cooperation
PU
11:48aRATAS : The Three Seas Initiative opens up new opportunities for Estonia
PU
11:48aNATIONAL COTTON COUNCIL OF AMERICA : COTTON USA and Oritain Ink New Partnership for Traceability
PU
11:48aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Stork wins EnQuest crew service contract
PU
11:47aOil prices face pressure as global economy slows - Reuters poll
RE
11:47aOPEC October oil output jumps on swift Saudi recovery - Reuters survey
RE
11:44aGlobal stocks fall from 20-month highs on trade talk concerns
RE
11:43aHong Kong unrest, stronger dollar weigh on Estee Lauder's FY forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : beats third-quarter expectations on lower costs, higher prices
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Lloyds profit slumps after PPI hit and bad loan surge
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA 3Q Net Profit Fell But Surpa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group