Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Construction Job Openings Hold Steady In January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

After significant data revisions for 2018, new data from the BLS Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) indicate that construction job openings remained near a cycle high as of January, an indication that the skilled labor shortage continues into 2019.

The open position rate (job openings as a percentage of total employment plus current job openings) held steady at 3.9%. The rate was just 3.3% a year ago. On a smoothed, twelve-month moving average basis, the open position rate for the construction sector increased to 3.7%, a post-recession high. The peak (smoothed) rate during the building boom prior to the recession was just below 2.7%. For the current cycle, the sector has been above that rate since October 2016.

The overall trend for open construction jobs has been increasing since the end of the Great Recession. This is consistent with survey data indicating that access to labor remains a top business challenge for builders. However, more modest growth rates for housing construction going into 2019 are likely to place downward pressure on construction job openings in future data releases. That is, 2019 may be the year in which the job openings rate for construction levels off, albeit at elevated levels. This would nonetheless be a continuing sign for the need for additional worker recruitment into the industry.

The construction sector hiring rate, as measured on a twelve-month moving average basis, inched up to 5.3% in January. The twelve-month moving average for layoffs remained at 2.3%. However, as a sign of increasing labor market churn, the quits rate for construction sector jobs increased to 2.5% in January, up from 2.2% a year ago.

Tags: economics, employment, home building, housing, JOLTS

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 20:48:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02pAirlines with buyers' remorse may use Boeing 737 MAX ban to revise orders
RE
04:58pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury International Capital Data for January
PU
04:52pBOND REPORT : 2-year, 10-year Government Bond Yields Hit 2 1/2 -month Lows, Amid Weaker-than-expected Data
DJ
04:49pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Construction Job Openings Hold Steady In January
PU
04:46pU.S. Swipes at International Criminal Court Over Afghanistan Investigations -- Update
DJ
04:42pWall Street gains with tech; S&P 500 posts best week since November
RE
04:37pCanadian oil firms lament output cuts as rail volumes slip
RE
04:23pGlobal stocks gain on trade, Brexit optimism, dollar slides
RE
04:17pWeak Economic Data Spurs U.S. Government Bond Rally
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of difficult 2019 as it posts lower 2018 profi..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Raises Renewable Energy Production, Meets Intensity Goal
5APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.