Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Construction Job Openings Rise in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

Data from the BLS Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) indicate that construction job openings increased in April, consistent with the ongoing challenge of the availability of labor for builders. The estimated number of job openings in the construction sector increased to 404,000, a post-Great Recession high. Moreover, this marks a significant gain over the 258,000 openings estimated in April 2018.

The open position rate (job openings as a percentage of total employment plus current job openings) increased to 5.1% in April, also a cycle high. On a smoothed, twelve-month moving average basis, the open position rate for the construction sector increased to 4%. The peak (smoothed) rate during the building boom prior to the recession was just below 2.7%. For the current cycle, the sector has been above that rate since October 2016.

The overall trend for open construction jobs has been increasing since the end of the Great Recession. This matches survey data revealing that access to labor remains a top business challenge for builders. However, more modest growth rates for housing construction for 2019 and 2020 are likely to place downward pressure on construction job openings in future data releases. That is, 2019 may be the year in which the job openings rate for construction levels off, albeit at elevated levels. This would nonetheless be a continuing sign for the need for additional worker recruitment into the industry.

The construction sector hiring rate, as measured on a twelve-month moving average basis, increased to 5.3% in April. The twelve-month moving average for layoffs remained at 2.3%.

Tags: economics, employment, home building, housing, JOLTS

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 21:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05pUK construction firms report smaller orderbooks - Bibby Financial
RE
06:35pTrump ready to slap more tariffs on China after G20 meeting
RE
06:34pSlack sees fiscal year 2020 revenue rising by as much as 50%
RE
06:25pMexico eyes Brazil for U.S. asylum deal as Trump revives tariff threat
RE
06:18pFULTON COUNTY GA : Kicks Off Community Meetings for Animal Shelter Study
PU
05:48pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Construction Job Openings Rise in April
PU
05:37pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:30pCommunications Services Flat as Traders Hedge on Huawei Worries -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pUkraine Plans Euro-Denominated Bond Issue This Week
DJ
05:19pTech Up as Trade-Battle Fears Subside, Deal Activity Picks Up -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : QUEBEC WILL NOT INVEST IN BOMBARDIER'S REGIONAL JET PROGRAM: economy ministe..
2BOOKING HOLDINGS INC : EXCLUSIVE: South Korean firm Yanolja that reinvented love hotels gets Booking, GIC fund..
3Mexico eyes Brazil for U.S. asylum deal as Trump revives tariff threat
4K2 GOLD CORP : K2 GOLD : Applies to Extend Warrants
5PTC INC : PTC : and Rockwell Automation Solve Manufacturing's Most Frequent Challenges with Combined Offerings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About