Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Consumer Credit Increases in January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 02:15pm EST

On a seasonally adjusted, annual basis, the latest data from the Federal Reserve Board's G.19 Consumer Credit report show that all non-mortgage consumer credit, increased at 5% in January 2019 from the previous month, of which revolving1 and nonrevolving debt2 increased 2.9% and 5.9%, respectively. As of January 2019, consumer credit totaled $4.0 trillion, $1.1 trillion of which was revolving debt and $3.0 trillion of which was nonrevolving debt. Recent data show stronger household formations in 2018 among all age groups under 64, which may correlate well with the plateauing shares of student and loans debt, the two largest components of nonrevolving, non-mortgage-related debt.

The chart below shows the historical trends of the seasonally adjusted annual growth rates (or decline, in fewer cases) on a monthly basis.

As seen from the above chart, the monthly changes of nonrevolving debt, which include student and auto loans, have closely mirrored the changes in total debt. This is expected because nonrevolving debt has historically made up the majority of consumer credit. Since 2013, the changes in nonrevolving debt have been mostly positive, posting only one decline which occurred in December 2015. On the other hand, revolving debt has posted more frequently occurring negative changes and has been more volatile.

A previous post had featured the Federal Reserve's study of student loan debt's dampening effect on younger age-group cohorts' homeownership rates. However, as can been seen from the data on consumer credit (i.e., all consumer credit excluding loans secured by real estate), shown in the figure below, both student and auto loans' shares of total consumer credit have plateaued since their rise during and following the Great Recession. Currently, as of the fourth quarter of 2018, the share of student and auto loans' is 67.8%. of which lower levels had not been seen since the fourth quarter of 2015.

Note:

  1. According to the Federal Reserve's G.19 Consumer Credit report, revolving credit plans, which are largely composed of credit card debt but also include home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), may be unsecured or secured by collateral and allow a consumer to borrow up to a prearranged limit and repay the debt in one or more installments.
  2. According to the Federal Reserve's G.19 Consumer Credit report, nonrevolving credit is closed-end credit extended to consumers that is repaid on a prearranged repayment schedule and may be secured or unsecured.

Tags: consumer credit, federal reserve board, homeownership, student loan debt

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 19:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37pU.S. Case in Mozambique Debt Runs Into Trouble
DJ
02:35pNASS NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE : Crop Production (March 2019)
PU
02:24pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Edge Lower After Jobs Report
DJ
02:23pCURRENCIES : Dollar Extends Loss After Weaker-than-expected Jobs Report
DJ
02:15pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Consumer Credit Increases in January 2019
PU
02:10pValentis International Engages OGGI EQUITY, Europe
SE
02:05pHOLLAND & KNIGHT LLP : & Knight's Missy Turra Named Ultimate Attorney by Jacksonville Business Journal
PU
01:57pAs Draghi Moves to Avert Recession, Eurozone Looks for a Jolt
DJ
01:50pTHE OILWORKER : March 2019
PU
01:45pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Seeks Nominees for the American Lamb Board
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings falls 18 percent as top bosses cut bets
3INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.