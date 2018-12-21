Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Consumer Spending Up, Saving Rate Down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 07:55pm CET

The most recent data release from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that personal consumption expenditures increased 0.4% in November after a 0.8% gain in October. It is the ninth consecutive increase since March 2018. Adjusted for inflation, real personal spending was up by 0.3%. On a year-over-year comparison, real personal spending increased 2.8% in November.

Personal income climbed 0.2% in November, largely driven by gains in wages and salaries. Disposable personal income, income remaining after deducting personal income taxes, also inched up 0.2% after accounting for inflation. It has been rising steadily since July 2017 and it is 2.8% higher than a year ago.

The saving rate went down to 6.0%, as a result of spending increasing faster than income. It was the lowest level since March 2013. After 2016, the savings rate stayed in the 6%- 7.5% range, according to the July major data revision. The savings rate rose with the onset of the Great Recession as households repaired their balance sheets. However, this process of deleveraging held back GDP growth due to reduced consumption.

Tags: personal income, savings rate

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 18:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:40pOHIO MANUFACTURERS' ASSOCIATION : OSHA Proposes to Revise Beryllium Standard for General Industry
PU
08:40pOHIO MANUFACTURERS' ASSOCIATION : OMA Members Express Concern re. Proposed Food Label Mandate
PU
08:40pWEBINAR : Ohio EPA's Conditional Exemption for Hazardous Waste Contaminated Wipes & Apparel (formerly, Textile Rule)
PU
08:40pOHIO MANUFACTURERS' ASSOCIATION : Billions in Electricity Costs Avoided
PU
08:35pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : extends White Pine County Silver State Trail public input period
PU
08:35pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : permits marketing of a diagnostic test to aid in measuring nutrients in breast milk
PU
08:29pWhat's Open and What's Closed in a Partial Government Shutdown
DJ
08:25pOnline clothing retailers hunt for better fit to cut costly returns
RE
08:21pU.S. Consumers on Firm Footing, Businesses Wary as 2019 Nears
DJ
08:15pRECALL NOTICE : Navien Tankless Water Heaters & Boilers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Game On for Tencent as China Signals End to Approvals Freeze
2ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Vitol bribery case in Brazil sees 12 charged for graft
4TECHNICOLOR : TECHNICOLOR: PREPAYMENT OF EIB LOAN - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UPDATE
5MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ghosn re-arrested on fresh allegations, likely to spend Christmas in detention

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.