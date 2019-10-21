NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Deadlines Extended for Two Awards Programs

[Attachment] The Global Innovation Awards and Young Professionals Awards programs have extended their application deadlines to Friday, Oct. 25.

The Global Innovation Awards recognize the most cutting-edge, advanced and original product offerings and/or marketing strategies submitted by Global member companies that offer products in the United States, or multi-national or domestic member companies that offer products outside the United States.

The NAHB Young Professional Awards recognize young building industry professionals under the age of 45 who propel their careers forward; advance in local, state and national NAHB associations; advocate for the home building industry, engage with peers; and embed themselves as exceptional members of their communities. Anyone under age 45 (born after Dec. 31, 1974) is eligible to be nominated.

Visit awards.nahb.org to apply.

Related