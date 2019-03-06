NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Domestic Lumber Producers Seek Revision of Current Duties

The domestic softwood lumber group (the 'Coalition') that spurred the Department of Commerce to impose countervailing and anti-dumping duties averaging more than 20% on softwood lumber imports from Canada is now seeking a revision of the current duties.

This is a routine request provided for under Commerce's regulations governing annual administrative reviews. What is not routine is the number of companies named by the Coalition. It has targeted more than 1,000 Canadian producers and exporters for a revision of the anti-dumping duty rates, and more than 1,000 Canadian producers and exporters for a revision of the countervailing duty rates. Many Canadian companies and U.S. importers also requested reviews.

Administrative reviews take between 12 and 18 months to complete and will likely result in a revision of the rates for future importations, as well as a retroactive adjustment of duties deposited during the periods under review by Commerce.

Imports prior to the U.S. International Trade Commission's final injury determination are protected from additional duty levies, but imports thereafter can be assessed claw-back duties to the importer if the review process results in higher duties than originally imposed. If the duty rates in the review are lower, importers can be eligible for refunds of overpayments.

NAHB will be monitoring the process and reporting on the preliminary and final results of the reviews.

For more information, contact Felicia Watson at 1-800-368-5242 x8229.

