Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Federal Code Mandates Costly and the Wrong Approach to Boost Energy Efficiency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:34am EDT

October 17, 2019

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) today urged Congress to oppose any federal mandates that require the adoption of more stringent building codes because it would harm housing affordability, prevent healthy competition in the marketplace and may not achieve the intended results.

Testifying on behalf of NAHB before the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, Jimmy Rutland, a home builder and developer from Montgomery, Ala., said that maintaining housing affordability must be the cornerstone to any efforts to create cleaner and stronger homes.

'Any efforts to improve or increase the efficiency or resiliency of the U.S. housing stock should focus on cost-effective, market-driven solutions,' said Rutland.

New homes built to modern codes are efficient, safe and resilient, which makes increasing code stringency unnecessary, Rutland told lawmakers. 'Similarly, because the codes are nearing a point of diminishing returns in terms of the cost-benefit ratio, additional updates may not be cost effective.'

As policymakers seek to improve efficiency and mitigate the effects of future natural disasters, they need to create opportunities and incentives to facilitate upgrades and improvements to the older homes, structures and infrastructure that are less resilient to natural disasters. A full 130 million homes out of the nation's housing stock of 137 million were built before 2010, and therefore, were not subject to the new building codes now in effect.

'Since these homes also represent the biggest energy users and are the least resilient, programs and policies that focus on the existing housing stock would reap the most benefits,' said Rutland.

He also stressed the following points to lawmakers:

  • State and local governments must retain authority over land use and their code adoption processes so they can continue to direct community development and implement the codes that best fit their jurisdictions.
  • Climate change mitigation programs that recognize and promote voluntary-above code compliance have a proven track record and demonstrate that mandates are not necessary.
  • Incentives play an important role in providing home owners a cost-effective way to invest in energy efficiency and resiliency. Mandates, which fail to consider the needs or desires of consumers, lack the flexibility needed for realistic, widespread application, and add unnecessary costs to home construction and retrofits, are an unwise approach to improving efficiency and home performance.
News October 17, 2019 Remodelers' Confidence Holds Steady in Third Quarter of 2019

The National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) Remodeling Market Index (RMI) posted a reading of 55 in the third quarter of 2019, remaining stable ...

October 17, 2019 Single-Family Housing Starts Hold Firm in September

Due to a decline in multifamily housing starts, total housing starts fell 9.4 percent in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.26 millio...

October 16, 2019 Builder Confidence Hits 20-Month High

Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes rose three points to 71 in October, according to the latest National Association ...

October 04, 2019 NAHB Second Vice Chairman Chuck Fowke Inducted into Florida Housing Hall of Fame

John 'Chuck' Fowke, second vice chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a Tampa, Fla.-based custom home builder, was inducted...

September 25, 2019 New Home Sales Post Solid Gains in August

p>Sales of newly built, single-family homes increased 7.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 713,000 units in August.

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 15:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:49aINTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS AND AEROSP : Tell Congress to Halt Vote on Proposed NAFTA 2.0 Pact Until It's Fixed
PU
11:49aSOUTH DAKOTA CATTLEMAN TO U.S. SENATE COMMITTEE : American Beef is Climate Change Solution
PU
11:44aADS : Reaction to new Brexit Agreement
PU
11:44aPERSBERICHT : NGFS publishes A Sustainable and Responsible Investment Guide for Central Banks' Portfolio Management
PU
11:40aPELOSI : getting closer to U.S., Mexico,Canada trade deal every day
RE
11:39aMD|DC CREDIT UNION ASSOCIATION : Citing the APR as a key factor in its decision-making, Money picked the Visa Titanium Signature Rewards Card offered by Andrews Federal Credit Union as the Best Low Interest-Rate credit.
PU
11:34aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Federal Code Mandates Costly and the Wrong Approach to Boost Energy Efficiency
PU
11:34aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Remodelers' Confidence Holds Steady in Third Quarter of 2019
PU
11:34aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Single-Family Housing Starts Hold Firm in September
PU
11:30aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5DAX : Sterling jumps, stocks rally on Brexit deal agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group