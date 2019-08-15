Log in
NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Help Lift Housing By Bringing Material Costs Down

08/15/2019

The United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) holds the potential to boost the housing economy and reduce price volatility for building materials.

NAHB needs you to do your part by clicking on the 'Take Action Now' button below and sending a letter urging your member of Congress to ratify the USMCA.

Each year, the U.S. residential construction and remodeling industries rely on tens of billions of dollars in building materials sourced from Mexico and Canada. These materials are not simply the constituent parts of a home, they also represent jobs for Americans building those homes.

Trade policy affects housing costs. Take action now and ask your member of Congress to ratify the USMCA.

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 16:31:05 UTC
