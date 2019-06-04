Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Housing and the Agriculture Industry in the Midwest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

Housing markets in the Midwest have experienced weakness in recent quarters. For example, single-family permits posted a 3.6% decline in year-to-date data when comparing December 2018 level with December 2017 in the Midwest. Single-family permitting for the first four months of 2019 are down 11.3% in the Midwest when compared to the opening months of 2018. As of April, new home sales are down 7.4% on a month-over-month basis compared to March 2019. These declines are due, in part, to weakness in the agriculture sector and will be further challenged by recent weather issues, including tornado damage.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis's definition, the Midwest is divided into two main areas; The Great Lakes and the Plains regions. The Great Lakes region includes Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The Plains include North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, and Missouri.

With respect to single-family permits across these states, the current level of the recovery since the recession can be compared to the levels seen in 1980s. Between 2007 and 2017, only Michigan posted growth (at a rate of 9.3%). The largest decline was in Illinois (-58.5%), followed by Wisconsin (-27.6%), and Kansas (-25.7%). On average these 12 states posted a decline of 16.0% in single-family permits issued in the last decade.

Underlying macroeconomic weakness is behind much of these declines. Between 1998 and 2018, Great Lakes and the Plains Regions real GDP growth averaged only 1.3% and 1.9% respectively. Despite these numbers, agriculture expansion was sustaining this region. Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting industry grew at an average of 2.7% (Great Lakes) and 3.1% (Plains) during this time period. The trendline is very similar when the farming sector is separated out from agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting industry grouping. Historical average real GDP growth in the farming sector between 1998-2017 for the Great Lakes region was 3.4%, with 3.6% for the Plains region. However, since the Great Recession, average real GDP growth in this sector was only 2.4% (Great Lakes) and 1.1% (Plains).

And recent data has been worse. In 2017, nationally, the farming sector declined 6.5% compared with 2016. In the Plains region, the decline was substantially higher at 13.3%, while the Great Lakes saw decline of 10.4%. According to IMF data retrieved via FRED, the global price of corn has been declining since 2013. The average price decline between 2013 and 2016 was 14.2%. Along with corn, the price of soybeans has also been declining in recent years. The average price growth in soybeans between 2007 and 2017 was only been 1.2%. The Producer Price Index by Commodity for Farm Products, shows no change in soybean while corn shows only a 0.2% increase between 2009 and 2019.

The United States trade conflict with China is contributing to the fluctuations in the price of soybeans. China used to buy 60.0% of U.S. soybean exports but has bought almost none for months due to the tariff dispute, pushing prices to a decade low in May 2019.

Additionally, employment in the agriculture sector across the 12 states has been declining. Between 1998 and 2018, the average decline in agriculture employment across the 12 states was 18.1%. Illinois declined by 25.6%, which was the largest decline in employment in this category during this time followed by Missouri (-24.6%) and Kansas (-20.7%).

Agriculture is an important driver of local economies in the Midwest. Thus, while sector growth is declining or constrained and employment continues to decline, housing and construction markets in the Midwest will remain under pressure.

Tags: agriculture, employment, farming, housing, Midwest, permits, state and local markets

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 19:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pEXCLUSIVE : Canada says China will increase examination of meat imports
RE
03:38pSupport for Mexican president grows after Trump tariff threat
RE
03:38pTrump says tariffs on Mexico likely, decries migrant 'onslaught'
RE
03:38pMcConnell says 'not much support' for Mexico tariffs among U.S. Republicans
RE
03:38pU S POULTRY & EGG ASSOCIATION : Poultry Groups Commend EPA's Final Rule on Needless Reporting Requirement
PU
03:36pOil bounces off four-month low, ends up 1% as stock markets rally
RE
03:33pAfter Royal Welcome, Trump and May to Turn Toward Thorny Issue of Trade -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:32pArgentine court denies challenge to law against mining on glaciers
RE
03:29pOil bounces off four-month low, ends up 1% as stock markets rally
RE
03:28pOil bounces off fourth-month low, ends up 1% as stock markets rally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2BASF SE : BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup
3Iran sets scene for tough OPEC meeting, opposes date change
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell plans to boost returns and become a force in power
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Re..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About