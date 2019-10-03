NAHB National Association of Home Builders : IHA's Agenda Tackles Housing Affordability and Access to Housing Finance

The Honorable Chen Chien-jen, Vice President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and IHA Chair Kristin Brookfield kick off the 2019 IHA Interim Meeting.

Housing industry experts from around the world convened to discuss key issues facing the global housing industry at the International Housing Association's (IHA) Interim Meeting, Aug. 27-30, in Taipei, Taiwan.

Representatives from 11 member countries updated association leaders on housing-related priorities, which mirror key NAHB initiatives, including housing affordability, workforce development and access to housing finance.

'Housing affordability is a growing challenge for IHA members around world, as builders grapple with rising production costs and a shortage of skilled workers,' said Kristin Brookfield, IHA Chair and Chief Executive for Industry Policy at the Housing Industry Association - Australia. 'We are focused on identifying a variety of potential solutions to address affordability that can be tailored to suit each member countries needs.'

IHA's Housing Affordability Working Group has taken on developing a report to further examine the barriers and opportunities to address housing affordability which will be presented at the Association's annual meeting in March 2020 in Washington.

Special guests at the meeting included the Honorable Chen Chien-jen, Vice President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) who opened the meeting and the Honorable Hsu Kuo-yung, Minister of the Interior of the Republic of China (Taiwan). Keynote speakers included Dr. Chien-Fu Lin, Chief Economist of ChinaTrust Commercial Bank Financial Holding, and NAHB Chief Economist Dr. Robert Dietz.

Members also previewed a report on how housing finance is handled in IHA member countries to offer insights that can assist other countries in evaluating their own housing finance systems. The full report will be unveiled in January 2020 at the NAHB International Builders' Show.

NAHB serves as the Secretariat of the IHA. For additional information, contact Giuliana Nava-Cord, 800-368-5242 x8182.

