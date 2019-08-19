Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAHB National Association of Home Builders : New Single-Family Home Size Continues Trending Lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 03:07pm EDT

New single-family home size decreased during the second quarter of 2019 as interest rates declined.

According to second quarter 2019 data from the Census Quarterly Starts and Completions by Purpose and Design and NAHB analysis, median single-family square floor area ticked down to 2,245 square feet. Average (mean) square footage for new single-family homes declined to 2,465 square feet.

On a less volatile one-year moving average, the recent trend of declines in new home size can be seen on the graph above, although current readings remain elevated. Since cycle lows (and on a one-year moving average basis), the average size of new single-family homes is now just 7% higher at 2,523 square feet, while the median size is 10% higher at 2,308 square feet.

The post-recession increase in single-family home size was consistent with the historical pattern coming out of recessions. Typical new home size falls prior to and during a recession as home buyers tighten budgets, and then sizes rise as high-end homebuyers, who face fewer credit constraints, return to the housing market in relatively greater proportions. This pattern was exacerbated during the current business cycle due to market weakness among first-time homebuyers and supply-side constraints in the building market. But declines in size over recent years indicate that this part of the cycle has ended, and size will trend lower as builders add more entry-level homes into inventory and the custom market levels off.

In contrast to single-family patterns, new multifamily apartment size is down compared to the pre-recession period. This is due to the weak for-sale multifamily market and strength for rental demand.

Tags: economics, home building, home size, housing, single family home size, single-family, single-family size, size

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 19:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pWall Street gains on optimism over global economy
RE
04:01pFed's Rosengren Still Doesn't See Need to Lower Rates
DJ
03:57pNSF NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION : Scientists discover key factors in how some algae harness solar energy
PU
03:54pDiana, a Blockchain Lunar Registry, Aims to Tokenize the Moon
BU
03:47pJohnson discussed economic issues, Brexit in call with Trump - spokesman
RE
03:46pU.S. Government Bond Yields Rise as Treasury Again Explores Ultralong Bonds -- Update
DJ
03:42pCFA CANADIAN FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURE : welcomes dairy compensation, but other sectors need equal treatment
PU
03:41pQuebec's Peladeau to vote against Air Canada's Transat bid, mulls offer
RE
03:34pWho is next in big pharma's merger spree?
RE
03:33pJudge dismisses turnaround guru's racketeering case vs McKinsey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB-Cash management goes digital
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Under Fire Over Drug Data
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group