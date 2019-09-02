Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Property Taxes Account for 40 Percent of State and Local Tax Revenue in Q1 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 08:45am EDT

NAHB analysis of the Census Bureau's quarterly tax data shows that $594 billion in taxes were paid by property owners over the four quarters ending in Q1 2019.[1] It has been seven years since four-quarter property tax revenues declined.

After accelerating in the third and fourth quarters of 2017, the four-quarter growth rate of property tax revenue has slowed in each quarter since. Increasing by 18.1%, corporate income tax revenues grew at a much faster pace than any other major category of tax receipts on a year-over-year basis. State and local individual income tax revenues edged up 1.2% while property and sales tax collections increased by 3.3% and 5.2%, respectively.

Property taxes accounted for 39.6% of state and local tax receipts-the second consecutive quarterly increase. In terms of the share of total receipts, property taxes are followed by individual income taxes (28.2%), sales taxes (28.0%), and corporate taxes (4.2%).

The ratio of property tax revenue to total tax revenue from the four sources shown above remains 2.6 percentage points above its pre-housing boom average of 37%.

The share of property tax receipts among the four major tax revenue sources naturally changes with fluctuations in non-property tax collections. Non-property tax receipts including individual income, corporate income, and sales tax revenues, by nature, are much more sensitive to fluctuations in the business cycle and the accompanying changes in consumer spending (affecting sales tax revenues) and job availability (affecting aggregate income). In contrast, property tax collections have proven relatively stable, reflecting the long-run stability of tangible property values as well as the smoothing effects of lagging assessments and annual adjustments. Property tax receipts are the least volatile revenue source, followed by sales taxes, individual income taxes, and corporate income taxes, in order of increasing volatility.[2]

Tags: corporate income tax, income tax, individual income tax, property taxes, sales taxes, state and local government, state and local taxes

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 12:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:05aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Launch of OECD Business and Finance Outlook 2019 - Monday 9 September 2019
PU
09:00aFRAUNHOFER GESELLSCHAFT ZUR FÖRDERUNG DER ANG : Biocompatible stents provide better protection against occluded blood vessels
PU
08:45aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Property Taxes Account for 40 Percent of State and Local Tax Revenue in Q1 2019
PU
08:40aBANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE : Short-run Economic Indicators. Figures as of 31 August 2019.
PU
08:25aTrade Disputes Curb Global Factory Activity as Confidence Wanes
DJ
08:20aGOVERNMENT OF NORWAY : Press Conference with EU Commissioner for climate and energy and Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy
PU
08:15aTrade War Pushes Garment Companies Back to Bangladesh
DJ
08:10aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : NHV wins Petrofac heli service contract
PU
08:10aGOVERNMENT OF FINLAND : Minister Skinnari to the European Parliament Committee on International Trade
PU
08:08aBANK OF CHINA : Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2019 unfolds in September
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Europe should ignore 'treacherous promises' of Facebook's Libra currency - ECB's Mersch
3Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming
4DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group