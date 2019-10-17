Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Remodelers' Confidence Holds Steady in Third Quarter of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:34am EDT

October 17, 2019

The National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) Remodeling Market Index (RMI) posted a reading of 55 in the third quarter of 2019, remaining stable from the previous quarter. The RMI has been consistently above 50-indicating that more remodelers report market activity is higher compared to the prior quarter than report it is lower-since the second quarter of 2013. The overall RMI averages current remodeling activity and future indicators.

'Remodelers are reporting increased activity, especially in areas of the country impacted by recent natural disasters,' said NAHB Remodelers Chair Tim Ellis, CAPS, CGP, CGR, GMR, Master CGP, a remodeler from Bel Air, Md.

Current market conditions fell one point from the previous quarter to 54. Among its three major components, major additions and alterations dropped one point to 52, minor additions and alterations decreased by two points to 53 and the home maintenance and repair component rose one point to 57.

The future market indicators gained two points from the previous quarter to 57. Calls for bids increased by one to 55, amount of work committed for the next three months gained two points to 54, the backlog of remodeling jobs increased one point to 59 and appointments for proposals jumped by five points to 60.

'The demand for remodeling is fueled by a healthy labor market and low interest rates,' said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. 'However, the remodeling market is still constrained by high costs and lack of skilled labor.'

For the full RMI tables, please visit www.nahb.org/rmi. For more information about remodeling, visit www.nahb.org/remodel.

News October 17, 2019 Federal Code Mandates Costly and the Wrong Approach to Boost Energy Efficiency

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) today urged Congress to oppose any federal mandates that require the adoption of more stringent build...

October 17, 2019 Single-Family Housing Starts Hold Firm in September

Due to a decline in multifamily housing starts, total housing starts fell 9.4 percent in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.26 millio...

October 16, 2019 Builder Confidence Hits 20-Month High

Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes rose three points to 71 in October, according to the latest National Association ...

October 04, 2019 NAHB Second Vice Chairman Chuck Fowke Inducted into Florida Housing Hall of Fame

John 'Chuck' Fowke, second vice chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a Tampa, Fla.-based custom home builder, was inducted...

September 25, 2019 New Home Sales Post Solid Gains in August

p>Sales of newly built, single-family homes increased 7.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 713,000 units in August.

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 15:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:49aINTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS AND AEROSP : Tell Congress to Halt Vote on Proposed NAFTA 2.0 Pact Until It's Fixed
PU
11:49aSOUTH DAKOTA CATTLEMAN TO U.S. SENATE COMMITTEE : American Beef is Climate Change Solution
PU
11:44aADS : Reaction to new Brexit Agreement
PU
11:44aPERSBERICHT : NGFS publishes A Sustainable and Responsible Investment Guide for Central Banks' Portfolio Management
PU
11:40aPELOSI : getting closer to U.S., Mexico,Canada trade deal every day
RE
11:39aMD|DC CREDIT UNION ASSOCIATION : Citing the APR as a key factor in its decision-making, Money picked the Visa Titanium Signature Rewards Card offered by Andrews Federal Credit Union as the Best Low Interest-Rate credit.
PU
11:34aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Federal Code Mandates Costly and the Wrong Approach to Boost Energy Efficiency
PU
11:34aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Remodelers' Confidence Holds Steady in Third Quarter of 2019
PU
11:34aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Single-Family Housing Starts Hold Firm in September
PU
11:30aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5DAX : Sterling jumps, stocks rally on Brexit deal agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group