NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Responds to Trump Tariff Threat

09/08/2018 | 12:12am CEST

NAHB has urged caution after President Trump today threatened to impose tariffs on $267 billion worth of Chinese imports that would be in addition $200 billion in duties on Chinese goods that the administration is already considering.

In an official statement, NAHB Chairman Randy Noel said:

'Though well-intentioned, President Trump's threat to slap an additional $267 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods will be counterproductive by raising costs for millions of American consumers and businesses that rely on these products, including home builders.

'These tariffs would be in addition to $200 billion worth of proposed tariffs that are already in the pipeline and could act as a tax increase of up to $2.5 billion on the residential construction industry.

'Currently, tariffs on steel imports and Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. are needlessly increasing the cost of building materials and exacerbating the housing affordability crisis. Rather than escalating the situation, NAHB respectfully urges the administration to move quickly to resolve these trade disputes in a manner that won't tax American workers and consumers.'

For additional information, contact NAHB economist David Logan.

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:11:08 UTC
