NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Single-Family Housing Starts Hold Firm in September

October 17, 2019
Due to a decline in multifamily housing starts, total housing starts fell 9.4 percent in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.26 million units, according to a report from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development and Commerce Department.
The September reading of 1.26 million starts is the number of housing units builders would begin if they kept this pace for the next 12 months. Within this overall number, single-family starts increased 0.3 percent to 918,000 units. The multifamily sector, which includes apartment buildings and condos, fell 28.2 percent to a 338,000 pace.
'Single-family builders continue to see positive conditions for housing, and this is reflected in NAHB's Housing Market Index, which measures builder sentiment,' said Greg Ugalde, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a home builder and developer from Torrington, Conn. 'However, builders are still being somewhat cautious as they continue to deal with supply-side challenges which impact housing affordability.'
'Multifamily housing starts fell from an unsustainably high level in August and are running at a solid pace despite the sharp monthly decline,' said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. 'Meanwhile, the rebound for single-family construction continues. Single-family permits have increased since April, and single-family starts have posted gains since May. In another positive development, September marked the first monthly increase for the number of single-family homes currently under construction since January.'
On a regional and year-to-date basis, combined single-family and multifamily starts in September rose 6.0 percent in the South. Starts declined 0.6 percent in the Northeast, 6.2 percent in the Midwest and 12.2 percent in the West.
Overall permits, which are a harbinger of future housing production, fell 2.7 percent to a 1.39 million unit annualized rate in September. Single-family permits increased 0.8 percent to an 882,000 rate while multifamily permits declined 8.2 percent to a 505,000 pace.
Looking at regional permit data on a year-to-date basis, permits rose 8.1 percent in the Northeast and 3.4 percent in the South. Permits fell 4.9 percent in the Midwest and 3.5 percent in the South.
News
October 17, 2019
Remodelers' Confidence Holds Steady in Third Quarter of 2019
The National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) Remodeling Market Index (RMI) posted a reading of 55 in the third quarter of 2019, remaining stable ...
October 17, 2019
Federal Code Mandates Costly and the Wrong Approach to Boost Energy Efficiency
The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) today urged Congress to oppose any federal mandates that require the adoption of more stringent build...
October 16, 2019
Builder Confidence Hits 20-Month High
Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes rose three points to 71 in October, according to the latest National Association ...
October 04, 2019
NAHB Second Vice Chairman Chuck Fowke Inducted into Florida Housing Hall of Fame
John 'Chuck' Fowke, second vice chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a Tampa, Fla.-based custom home builder, was inducted...
September 25, 2019
New Home Sales Post Solid Gains in August
p>Sales of newly built, single-family homes increased 7.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 713,000 units in August.
Disclaimer
NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 15:33:02 UTC