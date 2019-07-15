Log in
NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Single-Family Permit Decline Continued in May

07/15/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Over the first five months of 2019, the total number of single-family permits issuedyear-to-date (YTD) nationwide reached 342,116. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, this is a 5.8% decline over the May 2018 level of 363,327.

Year-to-date ending in May, single-family permits reported declines in all four regions. The Midwest, West, South, and the Northeast declined by 10.6%, 11.0%, 2.8%, and 1.9% respectively, compared to the same time period in 2018. The Southern region had the highest growth in multifamily (12.7%) while the West recorded a decline in multifamily permits growth (-4.6%) during the last 12 months.

Between May 2018 YTD and May 2019 YTD, nine states and the District of Columbia saw growth in single-family permits issued while 40 states registered a decline. Minnesota reported no change. The District of Columbia recorded the highest growth rate during this time at 110.2% from 49 to 103 while single-family permits in South Dakota declined by 25.0%, from 1153 in 2018 to 865 in 2019. The 10 states issuing the highest number of single-family permits combined accounted for 61.5% of the total single-family permits issued.

Year-to-date, ending in May 2019, the total number of multifamily permits issued nationwide reached 195,848. This is 4.4% ahead of its level over the year 2018, 187,605.

Between May 2018 YTD and May 2019 YTD, 27 states and the District of Columbia recorded growth while 23 states recorded a decline in multifamily permits. District of Columbia led the way with a sharp rise (238.0%) in multifamily permits from 847 to 2863, while North Dakota had the largest decline of 77.5% from 413 to 93. The 10 states issuing the highest number of multifamily permits combined accounted for 63.6% of the multifamily permits issued.

Tags: home building, multifamily, single-family, state and local markets, state permits

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 13:44:05 UTC
