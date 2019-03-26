Log in
NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Statement of NAHB 2020 Third Vice Chair Candidate Alicia Huey

03/26/2019 | 10:25am EDT

The NAHB Nominations Committee has certified one candidate for 2020 Third Vice Chairman: Alicia Huey of Birmingham, Ala., who is a member of the Association of Home Builders of Greater Birmingham. Huey will address NAHB members at the Spring Leadership Meetings in Washington, D.C. Here is her statement.

Alicia Huey is President of AGH Homes, Inc., a custom home building company she started 18 years ago. As a female builder, people ask if she played with dolls growing up. She simply replies, 'Of course, but I also played with Lincoln Logs.'

Whether Lincoln Logs or a custom home, Alicia was drawn to building because she enjoys the creative process and producing a beautiful home. Her attention to detail makes AGH Homes stand out among builders and contributes to company awards.

Alicia believes in giving back. She has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for a decade and was honored as the 2011 Volunteer of the Year. She is a past President of the Association of Home Builders of Greater Birmingham, and an active member of the HBA of Alabama's Executive Board for many years. Alicia loves building connections, whether putting a family in a Habitat home, working with clients to create a beautiful, livable home or networking to raise money for BUILD-PAC.

Active in NAHB, Alicia served as Chair of Professional Women in Building, the Membership committee, and BUILD-PAC. She has served on several committees including State & Local Government Affairs, Public Affairs and Association Communications, and the Executive Board.

Alicia lives in Birmingham, Ala., with her husband Don, who is active in the HBA through his company Magic City Title Insurance. In her free time, she enjoys running, traveling, wakeboarding, surfing and cooking.

Alicia is dedicated to building a stronger association that values mentorship, networking and giving back.

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 14:24:13 UTC
