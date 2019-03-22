NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Supports Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada

NAHB this week sent letters to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressing support for the ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and urging Congress to swiftly ratify the USMCA.

The letter stated that building quality, affordable housing for all Americans depends critically on the free and fair trade of building materials with our two leading trade partners - Canada and Mexico.

Each year, the U.S. residential construction and remodeling industries rely on tens of billions of dollars in building materials sourced from Mexico and Canada. These materials are not simply the constituent parts of a home, they also represent jobs for Americans building those homes.

'In the absence of this updated, improved agreement with Mexico and Canada, imported building materials may experience price spikes and shortages, ultimately leading to higher home prices in the U.S.,' the letter said. 'As U.S. home builders increasingly struggle with providing affordable housing for all Americans, a strong trade relationship with Mexico and Canada is critically important.'

