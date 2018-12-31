Log in
NAHB National Association of Home Builders : The Top Posts of 2018

0
12/31/2018

As 2018 comes to a close, we're taking a quick look at the posts NAHBNow readers viewed the most.

It's probably no surprise that lumber was the top issue for our readers this year.

Here are the five most popular blog posts:

Rising Lumber Prices Hit Home : Three of the five top posts focused on lumber: the tariffs and the impact of rising prices on the industry.

10 Innovations in Green Building Technology: Readers also were interested in how to implement green technology in new homes as demonstrated by some of the nominees of the Best in IBS Awards at the 2018 International Builders' Show.

Softwood Lumber Prices Climb to Record Highs: This Jan. 30 post signaled a theme for the year ahead: rising lumber prices, which by the end of January had skyrocketed 30% since Hurricane Harvey hit the previous summer.

What Millennial Home Buyers Want: Business development posts like this one speak to readers' strong interest in the latest research and insight into the millennial generation of home buyers.

Record-High Lumber Costs Adding More than $7,000 to the Price of a Home: Rounding out the top five, this post put a real price tag on the pain that builders and home buyers alike felt due to rising lumber prices.

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 15:18:01 UTC
