NAHB National Association of Home Builders : Top Products Spotlighted at 2019 Best of IBS Awards

03/06/2019 | 02:27pm EST

NAHB named the winning products in its seventh annual Best of IBS Awards during the International Builders' Show in Las Vegas. The awards were presented during a ceremony on the final day of the show.

This year's Best of IBS Awards received more than 300 entries. Decided by a panel of 31 independent judges made up of attending reporters and building professionals, the awards were given in nine categories, plus an overall Best in Show award.

Awards were given to exhibitors with a product or line that shows the best combination of design, functionality and innovation, as well as its usefulness to consumers and/or home builders.

Representatives from Andersen Windows receive top honors for the Best in Show award for the company's Easy Connect Joining System.

The winners were:

  • Best in Show: Easy Connect Joining System by Andersen Windows, Inc.
  • Best Kitchen Product: Cafe 4-in-1 Oven with Advantium Technology by GE Appliances
  • Best Bath Product: Redi Your Way by Tile Redi USA, LLC
  • Best Energy Efficient Product: POWERHOUSE™ 3.0 Solar Shingle by RGS Energy
  • Best Green Building Product: Heatlok HFO by Demilec Spray Foam Insulation
  • Best Home Technology Product: Leviton Load Center Wi-Fi enabled Circuit Breaker by Leviton Manufacturing Company
  • Best Indoor Living Product: Heat & Glo Foundation Series Luxury Gas Fireplace by Heatilator, Heat & Glo and Majestic (Hearth & Home Technologies)
  • Best Outdoor Living Product: CAMO DRIVE by CAMO Fasteners and The Soho by Hampstead
  • Best Window and Door Product: Easy Connect Joining System by Andersen Windows, Inc.
  • Most Innovative Building Material Product: NTI GF200 Combi-Furnace by NTI Inc.

'Judges evaluated an impressive array of more than 300 product entries in nine categories up for consideration for this year's Best of IBS Awards,' said Buddy Hughes, NAHB Conventions and Meetings Committee Chairman. 'The competition was fierce, but these winners truly represent the best of the best in terms of innovation, design and functionality of the products going into today's homes.'

Awards were given to exhibitors with a product or line that shows the best combination of design, functionality and innovation, as well as its usefulness to consumers and/or home builders.

For more information on the Best of IBS Awards, visit buildersshow.com/bestofibs.

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 19:26:02 UTC
