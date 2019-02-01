NAIM Fibra E Convenes a Holders' Meeting

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CI Banco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, acting as trustee under the Irrevocable Trust Agreement CIB/2930, dated March 6, 2018 (the " Trust "), as issuer of the Fibra E Trust Certificates (BMV: FNAIM18) (the " NAIM Fibra E "), hereby announces that today, Monex Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Monex Grupo Financiero, acting as the common representative of the holders of Fibra E Trust Certificates has convened a meeting of all Fibra E Trust Certificate Holders to be held on February 12, 2019, in order to discuss certain aspects of the current strategy of Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de México, S.A. de C.V. (" GACM ").

During such holders' meeting, GACM will present to the Fibra E Trust Certificate Holders a proposal to authorize the early redemption of the outstanding Series "P" Shares (Acciones Serie "P") representing GACM's capital stock currently held by the NAIM Fibra E. GACM will also present a number of proposals to make the redemption process more organized and efficient. The complete agenda for the Meeting may be accessed through the following link: www.cibanco.com, pursuant to said agenda GACM will intend to terminate the trust and cancel the certificates.

The amount payable to the NAIM Fibra E, and in turn, to the Fibra E Trust Certificate Holders as a result of the early redemption of the Series "P" Shares, is 5,443,604,589.19 UDIs (Investment Units or Unidades de Inversión) assuming that the payment is made on February 28, 2019. If the Fibra E Trust Certificate Holders' Meeting approves the proposal, such amount will be paid in Mexican pesos considering the value of the UDI on the corresponding redemption date. The value of the UDI may be accessed on the following link: http://www.gacm.gob.mx/doc/616208741_v1_fnaim_convocatoria_tenedores_ingles.PDF. If the redemption is made on a later date, the redemption amount will be adjusted based on the formula set forth in the Series "P" Share certificates. GACM expects to continue to work collaboratively with the Fibra E Trust Certificate Holders to address their rights as holders of the Fibra E Trust Certificates and ensure that they are treated fairly. GACM's proposal to early redeem the Series "P" Shares has thus far received positive feedback from a substantial majority of the Fibra E Trust Certificate Holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

