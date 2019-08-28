Log in
NAIMA Certifies JM Fiberglass Batt and Narrow Roll Insulation Products

08/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company and leading building products manufacturer, announced today its fiberglass batt and narrow roll insulation products received the NAIMA R-Value Certification, offering third-party verification of JM’s thermal performance.

The NAIMA R-Value Certification program is a voluntary program that allows manufacturers to certify that the R-values for their products comply with the thermal performance requirements of the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Home Insulation Rule.

Mandy Schweitzer, JM’s Product Manager for fiberglass batts and rolls, said the new certification program is great for consumers and the industry alike.

“Homeowners have many options available when it comes to selecting an insulation that’s right for their homes, but it can often be difficult to distinguish the noise from the facts. NAIMA’s new certification program allows consumers to be confident that the insulation they select will perform as required. It also sets a standard that helps ensure that the fibrous insulation materials entering the market are high-quality, robust materials,” she said.

NAIMA developed this new program to help demonstrate that fiberglass products perform at their labeled R-Value. This, in turn, gives the fiberglass insulation market the credibility that is necessary to “champion policies that advance energy efficiency.”

All materials that have received the R-Value Certification from NAIMA have been tested by an independent, third-party laboratory and meet the thermal performance required by the FTC. As per the FTC requirements, materials are tested using a standardized test method designed by ASTM International, an organization that establishes internationally recognized test methods and standards.

Schweitzer said the certification methodology ensures the materials that achieve certification are performing as required.

“At JM, we strive to produce excellent products that meet stringent specifications and performance requirements,” Schweitzer said. “The new R-value Certification allows us to send that message to our customers and consumers through a well-organized certification program.”

About Johns Manville

Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium-quality products for building insulation, mechanical insulation, commercial roofing and roof insulation, as well as fibers and nonwovens for commercial, industrial and residential applications. JM serves markets that include aerospace, automotive and transportation, air handling, appliance, HVAC, pipe and equipment, filtration, waterproofing, building, flooring, interiors and wind energy. In business since 1858, the Denver-based company has annual sales over $3 billion and holds leadership positions in all of the key markets that it serves. Johns Manville employs 8,000 people and operates 42 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Additional information can be found at www.jm.com.

About NAIMA

NAIMA is the association for North American manufacturers of fiber glass, rock wool, and slag wool insulation products. Its role is to promote energy efficiency and environmental preservation through the use of fiber glass, rock wool, and slag wool insulation, and to encourage the safe production and use of these materials. Additional information can be found at http://www.insulationinstitute.org.


© Business Wire 2019
