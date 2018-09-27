NANOG : 74 Agenda Announced Featuring Key Discussions Aimed at Improving Global Internet Performance

The
North American Network Operators’ Group (NANOG), an association of
internet engineering, architecture and operations professionals, today
announces the agenda
for NANOG
74, sponsored by TekSavvy.
Taking place October 1-3, 2018 in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, NANOG 74
provides attendees with three full days of educational and networking
opportunities focused on the continuous improvement of data transmission
technologies and practices.
The keynote address—Lights Out: Climate Change Risk to Internet
Infrastructure presented by Paul Barford, Professor, Computer Sciences,
University of Wisconsin—will explore how the changes to our coastlines
and other pending climate-related issues affect the internet. Following
the keynote, a group presentation on Virtualized PE for BGP/MPLS L3-VPN
using Open-Source Software will lead to a full day of sessions covering
topics that include a look at the economics of optical networks,
openstack networking and legal barriers to RPKI adoption.
NANOG 74 also marks the culmination of the association’s 2018 election
process which began on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. All NANOG members in
good standing are allowed to nominate a candidate, vote and serve on
NANOG’s highly coveted board and committee positions. On Monday, October
1 at 2:45 pm, meeting attendees will have the opportunity to view
presentations from this year’s board candidates. Day one’s sessions will
culminate with the Peering Coordination Forum, providing an opportunity
for attendees to meet and network with others in the peering community.
Sessions will continue on Tuesday, October 2, and feature presentations
covering a wide range of topics, including BGP Route Security, the
Journey to pure IPv6 Campuses, Automating Device Certifications with
Robot Framework, IP Infusion Thousand Eyes and more.
On Wednesday, October 3, attendees will have the opportunity to learn
about Layer-1 switching fabrics based on SDN and new data architectures
for high performance netflow. With nearly 60 individual company sponsors
supporting the event, turnout is expected to exceed 1,000 attendees.
“NANOG’s mission to enable the ongoing development of an open and secure
internet by providing a platform that inspires, educates and empowers
members of the networking community would not be possible without the
generous support of our sponsors. Their commitment ensures NANOG
meetings continue to be the robust, educational and vibrant forum
attendees expect,” said NANOG Executive Director, Edward McNair. “We
look forward to gathering with our industry colleagues in Vancouver to
learn and network as we explore changes in the industry that are
defining the current state and future progression of the internet.”
Prior to the main conference, on September 30, network operators will
gather for the NANOG
74 Hackathon sponsored by Oracle. The event will be a fully hands-on
session where participants will have an opportunity to learn the
artifacts to model, optimize and program their network,while connecting
with some of the brightest networking experts from Oracle and the NANOG
community who will help attendees understand the ‘D’ in SDN. At the end
of Hackathon day, participants will briefly share their ideas and vote
for the top teams, who will present their winning hacks during the NANOG
74 general session.
NANOG relies upon the support of its sponsors to produce its tri-annual
conferences and ongoing programs which include NANOG on the Road,
one-day educational programs brought to four cities across North
America. The association’s current Annual Premium Sponsors are Diamond
Sponsors Netflix
and NTT
Communications, Platinum Sponsors Amazon
Web Services, Imperva,
Microsoft
and Oracle
as well as Gold Sponsors Cyxtera,
Google
and Verisign.
NANOG is a non-profit, engineering, educational and operational forum
for the coordination of network operations in North America.
NANOG members are typically drawn from the core engineering and product
staffs of major North American carriers, content providers, hosting and
cloud companies, multi-tenant data centers and interconnection service
providers. Membership is available to anyone with an interest in
internet operations, engineering or research who wishes to further
education and knowledge-sharing within the internet operations community.
Media professionals are invited to attend NANOG 74 at no cost. To
request a complimentary pass, please email sponsor-support@nanog.org.
