NANOG : 74 Agenda Announced Featuring Key Discussions Aimed at Improving Global Internet Performance

09/27/2018 | 11:30pm CEST

Vancouver Will Welcome Over 1,000 Internet Industry Professionals for the Association’s 74th Meeting Where Annual Board Elections Take Place

The North American Network Operators’ Group (NANOG), an association of internet engineering, architecture and operations professionals, today announces the agenda for NANOG 74, sponsored by TekSavvy. Taking place October 1-3, 2018 in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, NANOG 74 provides attendees with three full days of educational and networking opportunities focused on the continuous improvement of data transmission technologies and practices.

The keynote address—Lights Out: Climate Change Risk to Internet Infrastructure presented by Paul Barford, Professor, Computer Sciences, University of Wisconsin—will explore how the changes to our coastlines and other pending climate-related issues affect the internet. Following the keynote, a group presentation on Virtualized PE for BGP/MPLS L3-VPN using Open-Source Software will lead to a full day of sessions covering topics that include a look at the economics of optical networks, openstack networking and legal barriers to RPKI adoption.

NANOG 74 also marks the culmination of the association’s 2018 election process which began on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. All NANOG members in good standing are allowed to nominate a candidate, vote and serve on NANOG’s highly coveted board and committee positions. On Monday, October 1 at 2:45 pm, meeting attendees will have the opportunity to view presentations from this year’s board candidates. Day one’s sessions will culminate with the Peering Coordination Forum, providing an opportunity for attendees to meet and network with others in the peering community.

Sessions will continue on Tuesday, October 2, and feature presentations covering a wide range of topics, including BGP Route Security, the Journey to pure IPv6 Campuses, Automating Device Certifications with Robot Framework, IP Infusion Thousand Eyes and more.

On Wednesday, October 3, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Layer-1 switching fabrics based on SDN and new data architectures for high performance netflow. With nearly 60 individual company sponsors supporting the event, turnout is expected to exceed 1,000 attendees.

“NANOG’s mission to enable the ongoing development of an open and secure internet by providing a platform that inspires, educates and empowers members of the networking community would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. Their commitment ensures NANOG meetings continue to be the robust, educational and vibrant forum attendees expect,” said NANOG Executive Director, Edward McNair. “We look forward to gathering with our industry colleagues in Vancouver to learn and network as we explore changes in the industry that are defining the current state and future progression of the internet.”

Prior to the main conference, on September 30, network operators will gather for the NANOG 74 Hackathon sponsored by Oracle. The event will be a fully hands-on session where participants will have an opportunity to learn the artifacts to model, optimize and program their network,while connecting with some of the brightest networking experts from Oracle and the NANOG community who will help attendees understand the ‘D’ in SDN. At the end of Hackathon day, participants will briefly share their ideas and vote for the top teams, who will present their winning hacks during the NANOG 74 general session.

NANOG relies upon the support of its sponsors to produce its tri-annual conferences and ongoing programs which include NANOG on the Road, one-day educational programs brought to four cities across North America. The association’s current Annual Premium Sponsors are Diamond Sponsors Netflix and NTT Communications, Platinum Sponsors Amazon Web Services, Imperva, Microsoft and Oracle as well as Gold Sponsors Cyxtera, Google and Verisign. NANOG is a non-profit, engineering, educational and operational forum for the coordination of network operations in North America.

NANOG members are typically drawn from the core engineering and product staffs of major North American carriers, content providers, hosting and cloud companies, multi-tenant data centers and interconnection service providers. Membership is available to anyone with an interest in internet operations, engineering or research who wishes to further education and knowledge-sharing within the internet operations community.

Media professionals are invited to attend NANOG 74 at no cost. To request a complimentary pass, please email sponsor-support@nanog.org.

To register for NANOG 74, click here. To register for the Hackathon at NANOG 74, click here. For more information about NANOG, please visit www.nanog.org.

About NANOG

The North American Network Operators’ Group (NANOG) is an association of internet engineering, architecture and operations professionals. NANOG’s core focus is on continuous improvement of the data transmission technologies, practices, and facilities that make the Internet function. Our members are typically drawn from the core engineering and product staffs of the major North American carriers, content providers, hosting and cloud companies, multi-tenant data centers, and interconnection service providers. NANOG is governed by the NANOG Board of Directors, elected by the membership every two years. NANOG is a membership organization organized as a 501(c) 3 non-profit.


© Business Wire 2018
