NAPE Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorati : 2020 Awards Programme

05/16/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

1. Aret Adams Awards: The Award, named in honour of the Late Chief Aretanekhai (Aret) Godwin Adams and his commitment to excellence, is the highest award bestowed by NAPE. It is given to deserving Earth Scientists of any nationality, in recognition of distinguished and outstanding contributions to, or achievements in the sciences and practice of petroleum exploration and exploitation for a continuous period of 25 years or more. This Award may not be made more than once in any calendar.

For the Aret Adams Award Nomination Form, Click Here.

2. Ben Osuno Awards: The NAPE Ben Osuno Pioneering Excellence Award recognizes and celebrates excellence and outstanding contributions by individuals or groups in pioneering activities in the field of the earth sciences in general and the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry in particular. The award honors members who by their individual or collective actions have demonstrated exceptional creativity and leadership, in proposing, pioneering and/or transforming approaches to major challenges in the oil and gas industry or the academia in related fields.

For the Ben Osuno Award Nomination Form, Click Here.

3. Fellowship Awards: The NAPE Fellowship Awards honor NAPE members who have distinguished themselves by their long-term service and commitment to advancing the science, practice and profession of petroleum geology and to the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE).

For the Fellowship Awards Nomination Form, Click Here.

4.Honorary Membership Awards: The NAPE Honorary Membership Awards honor non-members who by their profession, position/office, career or business have had a significant and positive, impact on the affairs of NAPE and the Nigerian Oil & Gas industry at large. He or she does not have to be a professional in the Oil & Gas industry.

For the Honorary Membership Awards Nomination Form, Click Here.

5. NOELA Awards: The Outstanding Earth Science Lecture Award (NOELA) Award is instituted by NAPE to be awarded in recognition of: 'distinguished and outstanding contributions to effective teaching of geoscience education in Nigeria.'

For the NOELA Awards Application Form, Click Here.

6. YP Service Award: The NAPE Outstanding YP Service Award honour NAPE members who are under the age of 35 and have distinguished themselves by their long-term service and commitment to advancing the science, practice and profession of petroleum geosciences and to the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE).

For the YP Service Awards Nomination Form, Click Here.

Deadline of Submission is June 30th, 2020.

Mr. Abiodun Ogunjobi
NAPE Vice President & Chairman, Distinguished Awards Committee
April 27th, 2020

Disclaimer

NAPE - Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists published this content on 16 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2020 21:35:03 UTC
