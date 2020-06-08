Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAREIT National Association of Real Estate Inves : President Trump Signs Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility into Law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 08:13pm BST

6/8/2020 | By Robert Dibblee

On June 5, President Trump signed H.R. 7010, the 'Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Flexibility Act,' into law two days after the Senate unanimously adopted the same bill the House of Representatives had passed overwhelmingly the prior week. As reported earlier, H.R. 7010 reduces certain restrictions for borrowers of the small business PPP loan program enacted as part of the CARES Act last March.

These changes include extending from eight to 24 weeks the amount of time for borrowers to spend PPP loan proceeds and still qualify for loan forgiveness, and reducing from 75% to 60% the minimum amount of loan proceeds that must be spent on payroll costs, thus allowing more money to be used for other fixed costs such as rents. In addition, the legislation increases from two to five years the amount of time businesses have to repay their PPP loans, and also allows borrowers to delay payment of payroll taxes if they receive a PPP loan.

(Contact: Robert Dibblee at rdibblee@nareit.com)

Get Nareit Media blog posts delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe
Read More News About:

Disclaimer

NAREIT - National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts Inc. published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 19:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34pStocks gain on quick economic revival hopes, oil slides
RE
03:31pCorrection to Federal Budget Deficit Nears $2 Trillion Article
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pNAREIT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE INVES : President Trump Signs Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility into Law
PU
03:09pU.S. BACKS CHANGES TO AVIATION EMISSIONS SCHEME : sources
RE
03:00pNasdaq rises to record again on economic recovery hopes
RE
02:53pTurkey launches safeguard investigation on staple fibres of polyesters
PU
02:53pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $500,000 to Support Growth of the Manufacturing and Construction Sectors Near Opportunity Zone in Albuquerque, New Mexico
PU
02:43pPHONE SURVEY DATA : Monitoring COVID-19 Impact on Firms and Households in Ethiopia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca, Gilead merger doubted by Wall Street analysts
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
5PLUS500 LTD. : Plus500 shares fall 10% after big revenue hit from client trading wins

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group