Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NAS Investment Solutions : Announces New Commercial Real Estate Investment Opportunity in Prime Northwest Arkansas Location

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:36am EDT

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties, has introduced a new opportunity available to accredited investors.

The opportunity is a Class-A property expansion that includes the construction of a new 27,465 square-foot industrial office building adjacent to the existing 30,339 square foot building that was recently constructed in 2015. The Phase II expansion almost doubles the location's office space and creates a "corporate campus" for the US Headquarters of BNSF Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

Located in Springdale, Arkansas the property offers an investment opportunity in the heart of one of the fastest growing economic regions in the country. BNSF Logistics is on a modified triple net (NNN) lease and the investment offers a 7.56% projected average effective return with annual cash-on-cash starting at 6.4%.

National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Nation's leading commercial real estate companies, currently manages the Phase I building and will assume responsibilities for asset management and property management for the newly created corporate campus.

NAS Investment Solutions recently announced an expedited completion of an industrial office investment property opportunity in Syracuse, New York. An offering that sold all remaining equity in just six weeks from the date of acquisition.

"This opportunity will have robust interest as investors are identifying quality real estate as a viable alternative to investments subject to stock market fluctuations," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. "There is a strong demand for high quality real estate investments in high growth areas such as Northwest Arkansas."

The latest offering sponsored by NAS Investment Solutions is 1031 Exchange eligible and qualifies for self-directed IRAs. For more information, interested accredited investors should contact Karen E. Kennedy at 310.988.4240.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,495 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $535 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 164 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.2 million square feet, in 29 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 11-year history, totals $3.28 billion.

NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS operates regional offices in Orlando, FL and Austin, Texas.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)
NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry.

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com.   

JW Robison
310-795-8985
220777@email4pr.com 

Located in Springdale, Arkansas the property offers an investment opportunity in the heart of one of the fastest growing economic regions in the country. BNSF Logistics is on a modified triple net (NNN) lease and the investment offers a 7.56% projected average effective return with annual cash-on-cash starting at 6.4%.

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nas-investment-solutions-announces-new-commercial-real-estate-investment-opportunity-in-prime-northwest-arkansas-location-300908845.html

SOURCE NAS Investment Solutions


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:08aKONICA MINOLTA : Invicro Names Mr. Hidenori Seshimo as Vice President of Biomarker Services, Japan
BU
09:07aChina's banks face earnings squeeze due to rate reform, downturn
RE
09:07aRENAULT : French driver Esteban Ocon to drive for Renault next season
AQ
09:06aINSIDE THE GEN NEXT PLAYGROUND : Bread&&Butter 2018
PU
09:06aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : How to use your travel reward benefits to plan a luxury vacation
PU
09:06aEmerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Nanosilica Market 2019 - 2023 | Technavio
BU
09:06aBOMBARDIER : Uganda Air Has Launched Its Maiden Flight to Mogadishu
AQ
09:06aLocalized Social Marketing Leader SOCi Expands Sales Team with Tara Thomas and Skip Vish
BU
09:05aIvory Coast, Toyota sign assembly plant deal
RE
09:05aMedifocus, Inc. Announces Increase in Revenue and Positive Cash Flow from Operation in Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 and Global Market Expansion with Prolieve(R) Procedures Performed in Singapore
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group