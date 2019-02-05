Log in
NASA : Airs Departure of US Cargo Ship from International Space Station

02/05/2019 | 01:19pm EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three months after delivering several tons of supplies and science to the International Space Station, Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo craft will depart the complex at 11:10 a.m. EST Friday, Feb. 8. Live coverage will begin at 10:45 a.m. on NASA Television and the agency's website.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/)

Expedition 58 Flight Engineers Anne McClain of NASA and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency will use the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm to release Cygnus after ground controllers unbolt the spacecraft from the Earth-facing port of the Unity module and maneuver it to the release position.

Cygnus will depart the station with 5,500 pounds of trash and carry out an extended mission over about two weeks. The spacecraft will maneuver to a higher altitude where an external CubeSat deployer, developed by industry partner NanoRacks to provide increased commercial access to space, will release two CubeSats into orbit. Cygnus then will move to a lower orbit to deploy a third CubeSat, KickSat-2, which carries 100 tiny satellites called femtosatellites. The femtosatellites each include a power, sensor and communication system on a printed circuit board that measures 3.5 by 3.5 cm, with a thickness of a few millimeters and a mass of less than 3.5 ounces. These deployments demonstrate additional commercial activity and technology advancements enabled by the partnerships forged through the orbiting laboratory and the potential for future opportunities.  

Cygnus is scheduled to deorbit Feb. 25 and enter the Earth's atmosphere, burning up harmlessly over the Pacific Ocean. There will be no television coverage of Cygnus' deorbit.

Learn more about the International Space Station, its crews and research, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/station

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-airs-departure-of-us-cargo-ship-from-international-space-station-300790116.html

SOURCE NASA


© PRNewswire 2019
