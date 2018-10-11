NASA National Aeronautics and Space Administ : Alternative Dispute Resolution Resolves Issues Quickly and Effectively

[Attachment]

NASA is committed to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to resolve workplace disputes as early as possible and to provide a safe and inclusive environment for constructive communication. No matter how effective an office is, sometimes there are misunderstandings, conflicts, or differences of opinion. The Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity (ODEO) champions ADR as a way of quickly addressing and resolving issues.

ODEO believes that with an inclusive, safe, and welcoming environment every employee will be better able to focus on attaining their full potential, with the motivation to go the extra mile in support of NASA's vision and mission.