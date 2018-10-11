Log in
NASA National Aeronautics and Space Administ : Alternative Dispute Resolution Resolves Issues Quickly and Effectively

10/11/2018

NASA is committed to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to resolve workplace disputes as early as possible and to provide a safe and inclusive environment for constructive communication. No matter how effective an office is, sometimes there are misunderstandings, conflicts, or differences of opinion. The Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity (ODEO) champions ADR as a way of quickly addressing and resolving issues.

ODEO believes that with an inclusive, safe, and welcoming environment every employee will be better able to focus on attaining their full potential, with the motivation to go the extra mile in support of NASA's vision and mission.

Disclaimer

NASA - The National Aeronautics and Space Administration published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 01:17:05 UTC
