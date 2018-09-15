NASA National Aeronautics and Space Administ : Delta II, Industry Workhorse, Ready for Final Flight

The ICESat-2 spacecraft and ELaNa XVIII payload will be carried into space aboard the United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket. In use since 1989, the Delta II has a stellar track record: it's launched 154 times, carrying payloads aloft for NASA, the U.S. military and commercial clients. Today's launch will be NASA's 54th on the Delta II; some of the agency's many flights aboard the Delta II include the Mars rovers, Spirit and Opportunity; Earth-observing satellites such as Joint Polar Satellite System-1, Aquarius and Suomi NPP; and missions exploring our solar system and beyond, including GRAIL, Dawn and Kepler.
The two-stage Delta II awaiting liftoff this morning at Space Launch Complex-2 stands 132 feet tall. It has four side-mounted solid rocket motors attached to its first stage and is topped by a 10-foot-diameter payload fairing. The first stage's RS-27A main engine is powered by liquid oxygen and RP-1, a rocket-grade kerosene. The second stage's AJ10-118K engine is powered by hypergolic propellants Aerozine 50 and nitrogen tetroxide.
Disclaimer
NASA - The National Aeronautics and Space Administration published this content on 15 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2018 12:42:01 UTC