NASA : to Discuss Planetary Protection Review's Findings and Recommendations

10/16/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 18, to discuss recommendations presented by the Planetary Protection Independent Review Board (PPIRB), established in June 2019 by Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the agency's Science Mission Directorate.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Audio of the teleconference will be streamed live on NASA's website.

The PPIRB, comprised of a high-level team of 12 experts and stakeholders from science, engineering, and industry, examined the planetary protection guidelines the agency has used for decades in order to suggest changes needed to address the changing reality of space exploration. Planetary Protection is the practice of protecting solar system bodies from contamination by Earth life and protecting Earth from possible life forms that may be returned from other solar system bodies.

The teleconference will provide an overview of the board's 34 findings, and 43 recommendations.

The briefing participants are:

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact Alana Johnson at 202-358-1501 or alana.r.johnson@nasa.gov by 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, for dial-in information.

A report with the board's findings will be posted by 11 a.m. on Oct. 18, on the agency's website.

Learn more about NASA's Office of Planetary Protection at:

https://sma.nasa.gov/sma-disciplines/planetary-protection

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-discuss-planetary-protection-reviews-findings-and-recommendations-300939861.html

SOURCE NASA


© PRNewswire 2019
