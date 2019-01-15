Log in
NASB Financial : January 15, 2019 NASB Financial Inc. Announces the Appointment of Chief Information Officer

01/15/2019 | 07:14pm EST

NASB Financial, Inc.

NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Rhonda Nyhus

Vice President NASB Financial, Inc. 12498 South 71 Highway Grandview, MO 64030 Phone (816) 765-2200

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Chief Information Officer

GRANDVIEW, MO (January 15, 2019) - NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) and its thrift subsidiary North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB") announce the appointment of Tim Bachta as NASB's Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Bachta comes to NASB after serving three years as Chief Information Technology Officer of Shamrock Trading Corporation in Overland Park, KS. Before that he held leadership roles at Sprint, Assurant, and NIC. Mr. Bachta is also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

"NASB is focused on improving the customer experience at all touchpoints. Tim's addition to the executive team will play a central role in formulating future business and IT strategies to continue these efforts," said Paul Thomas, NASB's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Bachta echoed the sentiments of Mr. Thomas for bringing improved technology solutions to NASB's customers. "I am excited to join NASB and look forward to continuing the development of a world-class technology team that will meet, and exceed, the evolving expectations of our customers and strengthen our competitiveness by providing the right tools and technology in today's dynamic market," said Mr. Bachta.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B., a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

####

Disclaimer

NASB Financial Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 00:13:08 UTC
