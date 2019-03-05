NASB Financial : March 5, 2019, NASB Financial Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

NASB Financial, Inc.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Grandview, Missouri (March 5, 2019) - NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) announced today that its

Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.50 per share, which will be paid on

March 29, 2019, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2019.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.

