NASB Financial : May 7, 2020 NASB Financial Inc. Announces Financial Results

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Grandview, Missouri (May 7, 2020) - NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share. This compares to net income of $14.7 million or $1.99 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and compares to net income of $7.7 million or $1.05 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2020, was $23.8 million or $3.22 per share. This compares to net income of $15.8 million or $2.14 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2019.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

