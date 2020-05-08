NASB Financial : May 7, 2020 NASB Financial Inc. Announces Financial Results

|
NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results
NASB Financial, Inc.
NASB Financial, Inc.
NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results
Grandview, Missouri (May 7, 2020) - NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share. This compares to net income of $14.7 million or $1.99 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and compares to net income of $7.7 million or $1.05 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2020, was $23.8 million or $3.22 per share. This compares to net income of $15.8 million or $2.14 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2019.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
3/31/20
12/31/19
3/31/19
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
22,382
23,349
19,900
Provision for loan losses
750
--
1,000
Non-interest income
13,235
19,630
9,054
Non-interest expense
22,617
23,332
17,658
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,125
4,977
2,574
Net income (loss)
$
9,125
14,670
7,722
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,631,296
2,515,844
2,288,549
Total loans held for sale
390,635
361,348
188,346
Total loans held for investments and
mortgage-backed securities, net
1,837,632
1,881,657
1,887,689
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
1,725,271
1,637,785
1,770,762
Stockholders' equity
272,877
273,506
240,586
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Six Months Ended
3/31/20 3/31/19
45,731 39,499
750 1,750
32,865 17,833
45,949 34,469
8,102 5,278
23,795 15,835
2,631,296 2,288,549
390,635 188,346
1,837,632 1,887,689
1,725,271 1,770,762
272,877 240,586
Book value per share
$
Earnings per share
Cash dividends paid per share
Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)
Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)
36.93
37.08
32.58
1.24
1.99
1.05
0.55
0.50
0.50
1.42%
2.29%
1.38%
13.36%
21.90%
13.00%
36.93 32.58
3.22 2.14
1.05 1.00
1.82% 1.46%
17.79% 13.41%
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,383,836
7,375,103
7,384,851
Disclaimer
NASB Financial Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020
