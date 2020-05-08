Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASB Financial : May 7, 2020 NASB Financial Inc. Announces Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 09:54am EDT

NASB Financial, Inc.

NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Rhonda Nyhus

NASB Financial, Inc.

12498 South 71 Highway

Grandview, MO 64030

Phone (816) 765-2200

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Grandview, Missouri (May 7, 2020) - NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share. This compares to net income of $14.7 million or $1.99 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and compares to net income of $7.7 million or $1.05 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2020, was $23.8 million or $3.22 per share. This compares to net income of $15.8 million or $2.14 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2019.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

# # # #

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

3/31/20

12/31/19

3/31/19

EARNINGS DATA:

Net interest income

$

22,382

23,349

19,900

Provision for loan losses

750

--

1,000

Non-interest income

13,235

19,630

9,054

Non-interest expense

22,617

23,332

17,658

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,125

4,977

2,574

Net income (loss)

$

9,125

14,670

7,722

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

Total assets

$

2,631,296

2,515,844

2,288,549

Total loans held for sale

390,635

361,348

188,346

Total loans held for investments and

mortgage-backed securities, net

1,837,632

1,881,657

1,887,689

Customer and brokered deposit

accounts

1,725,271

1,637,785

1,770,762

Stockholders' equity

272,877

273,506

240,586

FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Six Months Ended

3/31/20 3/31/19

45,731 39,499

750 1,750

32,865 17,833

45,949 34,469

8,102 5,278

23,795 15,835

2,631,296 2,288,549

390,635 188,346

1,837,632 1,887,689

1,725,271 1,770,762

272,877 240,586

Book value per share

$

Earnings per share

Cash dividends paid per share

Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)

36.93

37.08

32.58

1.24

1.99

1.05

0.55

0.50

0.50

1.42%

2.29%

1.38%

13.36%

21.90%

13.00%

36.93 32.58

3.22 2.14

1.05 1.00

1.82% 1.46%

17.79% 13.41%

Weighted average shares outstanding

7,383,836

7,375,103

7,384,851

7,379,421 7,384,851

Disclaimer

NASB Financial Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 13:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aPIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY : Announces Timing of First Quarter Results
AQ
10:10aGSS LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Golden Star Resources Ltd. Investors to Contact Firm Prior to June 1 Deadline in First Filed Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses Commenced by the Firm - GSS
GL
10:10aGoldSpot Discoveries Signs Agreement with Monarch Gold
NE
10:09aCALIX : Backing Customers from the Front of the Industry, Calix Joins FISPA Board
PU
10:09aRevised Issuance Calendar for Marketable Dated Securities for the remaining period of H1 (May 11 - September 30, 2020)
PU
10:09aPFIZER : Analyst and Investor Call to Review DMD Data Presentation at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2020 Annual Meeting Event Announcement
PU
10:09aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander awards solutions for restaurants, farmers and travel in the EUvsVirus hackaton
PU
10:08aB2HOLDING : is contemplating bond buy-back
AQ
10:08aGAMCO INVESTORS, INC. : Announces That Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Will Be Held in a Virtual Meeting Format
BU
10:05aINTEGRATED VENTURES : Releases Preliminary Results For Q3/2020 Featuring 50% Revenue Growth And 87% Reduction In Operational Exp
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group