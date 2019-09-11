NASCAR Documentary ‘Blink of an Eye' Hits Theaters Nationwide on September 12

Boosted by Rave Media Reviews, TAUBLIEB Films-Produced Feature Documentary Races into One-Day Theatrical Screening Presented in Partnership with Fathom Events Across the U.S.

The reviews are in and critics are raving about the new feature sports documentary Blink of an Eye. Audiences across the country will receive a chance to experience the greatest NASCAR story never told in big-screen format during a nationwide one-day screening event at over 700 theaters presented in partnership with Fathom Events on September 12.

Viewers can find their nearest theater and purchase tickets to see Blink of an Eye on the Fathom Events website. The cinematic trailer for Blink of an Eye can be viewed here.

Audiences across America can look forward to a unique big-screen experience on September 12. Over the course of 1 hour and 28 minutes, Blink of an Eye brings to life an emotional story about the enduring power of friendship – most of all the star-crossed friendship between racer Michael Waltrip and his tragic, star-crossed friendship with the late NASCAR legend, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Produced and Directed by TAUBLIEB Films, with support from Monster Energy, and in association with NASCAR, and distribution by 1091 Media (formerly The Orchard), the cinematic documentary chronicles former professional stock car racer Michael Waltrip and his tragic, star-crossed friendship with the late NASCAR legend, Dale Earnhardt Sr. The film is inspired by Waltrip and Ellis Henican’s 2011 New York Times best-selling book, In the Blink of an Eye: Dale, Daytona, and the Day that Changed Everything (Machete Books).

Multi Emmy-winning action and motorsports filmmaker Paul Taublieb has now brought the story to the big screen with his signature style of penetrating interviews that are interwoven with blistering energy. Taublieb created the film together with his wife, multiple Emmy Award-winning producer and director Susan Cooper, who is a founding partner of TAUBLIEB Films.

Blink of an Eye, was produced by Mitch Covington, Vice President of Sports Marketing at Monster Energy, who discovered the story through Michael Waltrip’s best-selling autobiographical book and brought Paul Taublieb on board as the director. Covington also wrote and produced the film’s title track son, ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ performed by Bobby Capps of 38 Special and members of Three Doors Down.

Blink of an Eye highlights Waltrip’s win (after a record-breaking 462 losses in a row) at the 2001 Daytona 500, a victory made possible after Earnhardt broke character as “The Intimidator” and “Man in Black” to assist Waltrip, rather than go for the win himself.

Ultimately it was kindness that cost Earnhardt his life, as he endured a last lap fatal crash that was originally perceived by onlookers as minor.

When Waltrip returned to the track a few months after the accident determined to avenge his friend’s death by going for a win, he instead found a uniquely heroic and selfless way to pay back Earnhardt; one for believing in him when no one else did, and two, for allowing him to win after 16 frustrating seasons.

Here’s what the critics are saying:

Jim Amos at Forbes magazine wrote: “One of the strengths of this movie, and there are many, is its broad appeal that expands well beyond sports and NASCAR fans, and its relatability no matter the viewer's age, social status, or political belief. [. . .] Blink of an Eye is a gripping fable about determination, heartbreak, fortitude, and never losing belief in oneself.”

Variety’s Nick Schager notes: “Paul Taublieb’s documentary proves an affecting portrait of perseverance and friendship, bolstered by Waltrip’s recollections and a host of candid interviews. Even moviegoers with no vested interest in motorsports are apt to be moved by this bittersweet Cinderella-ish saga.” The Hollywood Reporter also attests that, “the pic will naturally hold its biggest appeal for racing buffs but may also prove appealing to nonfans thanks to the moving story at its core.”

The L.A.Times finds Blink of an Eye “a solidly assembled documentary portrait by sports filmmaker Paul Taublieb” that “movingly negotiates . . . emotional hairpin turns with adept precision.” Eric Johnson at Racer.com calls Blink of an Eye ‘NASCAR’s answer to Senna,’ concluding: “To scheme up a film about, arguably, the greatest American race car driver who ever lived was a very tall order. Taublieb nailed it.”

Blink of an Eye features interviews with Michael Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ty Norris (former President of Dale Earnhardt, Inc.), and NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty, Richard Childress, and Michael’s brother, Darrell Waltrip.

“When I heard the entire story of this odd couple, but deep friendship and sacrifice between the great Dale Earnhardt and fun-loving Michael Waltrip, I was reduced to tears,” explains Mitch Covington, Monster Energy’s VP of Sports Marketing. “I knew right away that the perfect person to make this into a feature documentary would be Paul Taublieb, who I recognize as one of the most creative documentary filmmakers working today.”

It was Covington who took the initiative to make the film happen. “I’m so happy to help get Michael [Waltrip]’s story told. I think it’s not only one of the best stories in sports history, but a story of true friendship and perseverance. It’s not just about racing,” said Mitch Covington.

“Great stories are a gift, and this one has all the elements,” said Paul Taublieb. “Triumph, tragedy, the unexpected, and amazing characters. It’s a story that transcends sports, much like Free Solo (2018) or The Endless Summer (1966), bringing a human quality that anyone can relate and be engaged to, whether you are a sports fan or not. My film resonates with themes of perseverance, grit, determination and above all, the redemptive and transformation of friendship, even in tragedy.”

To find your nearest theater and purchase tickets to see Blink of an Eye for one day only on September 12, 2019, visit the Fathom Events website. The cinematic trailer for Blink of an Eye can be viewed here.

